Isaac Smith wasn’t taking any chances.
With football season uncertain, he didn’t waste time making a commitment to his future.
The Wagoner defensive end last month went with his first and only offer to date, the University of Tulsa.
It’s not the usual season of courtship. Colleges for now cannot permit campus recruiting visits. Colleges may not play this fall, or may start late. Same with high schools.
Smith just wanted to make a move now.
“There’s not a blueprint for any of this,” Smith said, referring to the impact of, you guessed it, COVID-19. “I had some visits scheduled to go out on, a few senior days, but obviously those fell through.”
Tulsa’s visit didn’t. It was actually the third time he’d been there – twice he visited last summer.
“Tulsa felt right, I liked it a lot,” he said.
Should football resume this fall, and there’s a growing possibility teams will be able to resume off-season work in June, schools will likely resume some kind of recruiting visits. That’s not certain, and in Smith’s case, it was go with what you know.
“The big part is, you never know what’s going to happen. Hopefully this works out and I’ll be close to home and all, which is another plus,” he said. “I haven’t yet decided on a major but my step-dad has his own business and being around that the majority of my life, if I was to pick something right now it would be something in business.”
While the pandemic put a dent in the recruiting flow, there’s one big advantage to it for Smith.
“When you’re bored, you tend to eat and that’s been a blessing because I needed to get bigger,” he said. “I was at 200, I’m up to 225 and I’ve been working out so it’s good weight.”
With no weight equipment at home, it’s all been running and bodyweight workouts.
“TU has a lot of bodyweight stuff online and our coaching staff has given us workouts,” he said. “But, now that gyms are back open I can get in there and workout.”
In other words, something close to normal.
Whether normal changes moves made during the abnormal, remains to be seen.
“Like I said, I like what I saw TU,” Smith said. “The coaches and campus felt comfortable to me. I’m just ready to get back to football. At this point it’s been doing what you can and trying to stay on other guys to do work. Hopefully everything is normal pretty soon.”
