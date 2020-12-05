WAGONER — In the shadow of the most dominant defense in Class 4A and arguably the entire state, Wagoner running back Braden Drake has toiled on the offensive side.
Drake took the spotlight here Friday night at W.L. Odom Field, going for a season-high 218 yards on 19 carries to put the top-ranked and unbeaten Bulldogs back in the 4A state title game for the first time since 2016 with a 40-14 win over the Cushing Tigers.
Drake scored once, but set up the Wagoner scoring all night with big runs. In one drive he didn’t have a hand in, Sawyer Jones threw two completions, the last to Chase Nanni on the fade in the corner of the end zone to make it 40-0 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
It was 24-0 at the half. At that point, Drake had 191 yards.
“We wanted to take it to them from the start,” Drake said. “This feels good. It’s my first trip to the championship. Time to go get it.”
“He’s an explosive player,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict, his team now 13-0 on the season. “Give the offensive line their credit, they blocked well and maintained their blocks pretty well the first half. Another reason though, we saw they were cheating the safety on top of Chase so whenever the guy broke there, there wasn’t anyone within 10 yards once Braden sprung."
Wagoner is in the championship game for the eighth time. They’ll face Clinton, a 10-7 winner over Blanchard, at 1 p.m. a week from Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
It’ll be the third matchup featuring the two teams in the finals. The first was Condict’s first year, 2005, a 20-7 loss in his first season at Wagoner. The next one, a 23-0 win in 2011, marked his first state title at the school.
“We’ve won one, they’ve won one, but it’s something familiar,” Condict said. “Maybe that will get 2020 back in synch.”
Overall it's his seventh trip to the title game. They'll go for their fifth championship and it's the eighth overall in school history, though a flu pandemic caused them to forfeit the game in 1945.
NuNu Clayton capped both first-quarter drives with touchdown runs from a yard out and 5 yards out as the Bulldogs went 64 yards in 10 plays on their first possession, 34 on a run by Drake.
They then came back and marched 58 on six on the second possession. Sawyer Jones’ reverse rollout pass in the flat to Clayton covered 28 yards on the second fourth-down conversion of the contest for Wagoner, a fourth-and-4 at the 36.
Drake had the 64-yard run for points, then had a 52-yarder that set up Ethan Muehlenweg’s 26-yard field goal as time ran out of the first half, making the score 24-0.
Cushing (9-4) was frustrated for most of three quarters. In that time, their best drive came in the second quarter, moving from its own 21 to the Wagoner 19.
On third and 12, sophomore quarterback Blaze Berlowitz’s pass in the corner of the end zone for Lane Yaunt was broke up by Drake. On fourth down, Berlowitz again went for Yaunt, but missed with Nanni covering.
Berlowitz was 1-of-11 in the half and finished 8-of-24 for 155 yards. He was sacked in the end zone for a safety early in the third quarter off a high snap.
Jones, who got 10 yards off a rugby-type scrum led by the push of his offensive line for a first-and-goal at the 3, scored two plays later to make it 33-0 with 2:40 to go.
Clayton’s interception on Cushing’s next offensive play led to Nanni’s reception and the end of the Wagoner scoring.
“Last week was tough. We wanted to make a statement tonight and play our brand of football,” Clayton said. “It’s been a tough week.”
Clayton took over the backfield carries usually given to Chochee Watson, who involved in an off-field incident last week and is indefinitely suspended pending a resolution of the matter.
“We’re going to let the situation play out,” he said.
WAGONER 40, CUSHING 14
Cushing 0 07 7—14
Wagoner 14 10 16 0—40
Scoring summary
First quarter
W-NuNu Clayton 1 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick), 5:06.
W-Clayton 5 run (Muehlenweg kick), 1:22.
Second quarter
W-Braden Drake 64 (Muehlenweg kick), 9:41.
W-Muehlenweg 26 FG, 0:00.
Third quarter
W-Safety, Blaze Berlowitz tackled in end zone, 8:15.
W-Sawyer Jones 1 run (Muehlenweg kick), 2:40.
W-Chase Nanni 21 pass from Jones (Muejlenweg kick), 2:07.
C-Lane Yaunt 27 pass from Blaze Berlowitz (Riley Matheson kick), 0:30.
Fourth quarter
C-Hayden Fry 2 run (Matheson kick), 2:14.
TEAM STATS
Cush Wag
First Downs 13 12
Rushes-Yards 27-121 41-301
Passing Yards 155 78
Passes C-A-I 8-24-1 6-10-1
Punts-Avg 4-36 1-35
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards3-245-45
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Cushing, Fry 20-110 (TD). Wagoner, Drake 19-218 (TD).
Passing: Cushing, Berlowitz 8-24-155-1 (TD). Wagoner, Jones 6-10-78-1 (TD).
Receiving: Cushing, Camden Crooks 5-105. Wagoner, Clayton 2-43.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.