Wagoner’s Kaden Charboneau and Collin Condict capped a memorable year at Wagoner with two wins in three matches and capped the Class 4A state tennis tournament with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Syvan Syribouth and Matthew Thompson of Elk City for seventh place in the 16-pair field.
For Charboneau, it comes after a state wrestling championship. Both were part of Wagoner’s football championship as well.
They won a straight set victory over Kyle Limerick and Sam Parker of Rejoice Christian 6-1, 6-0 then fell in three sets to Brody Johnson and Niel Klaus of Lincoln Christian in the consolation semifinal.
In No. 2 singles, Austin Carter started Saturday’s consolation play with a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 win over Cole McNeil of Regent Prep but lost to Thomas Pham of Classen SAS 6-1, 6-2 in the consolation semifinals. Carter then took seventh as well with a walk over victory over Nino Carabello of Victory Christian.
Braden Drake and Logan Sterling lost their first consolation match of the day in No 1 singles, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Logan Castonguay and Easton Pine of Kingfisher. Both were wrestlers and also part of the football squad. All but Sterling, a junior, depart as seniors.
In 6A, Preston Callahan and Josh Garner in No. 1 singles and in No. 2 singles lost their first matches on Saturday and finished with 1-2 records in the tournament. Callahan and Garner lost to Max Fitzgerald and Grant Hinkle 6-3, 6-4. Carter Hudspeth and Gavin Winn lost to Sloan French and Keshay Parmenaswaran 6-0, 6-0.
First year MHS coach Robert Stevenson noted that the last year of tennis, 2019, no Rougher made it to the second day. "This year, both who qualified made it to the second day."
Track
At Edmond Santa Fe High School in a tough day for making the finals or scoring points, the Roughers wound up with the Class 6A girls 400-meter relay team of Rakiya Lang, Mya Williams, Alexis Nicholson and Jakayla Swanson finishing eighth with a time of 49.62 seconds, getting two points in the team standings. The four ran 12th in the 800 relay, 1:45.34.
DeRiayah Lee had the 11th best time in the 300 hurdles. Swanson ran a 26.38 and Nicholson a 27.42 in the 200 and missed the finals.
On the brighter side, only Williams graduates. Lang is a freshman, Swanson and Lee are sophomores and Nicholson a junior.
The only boys group to qualify for state was in the 800 relay. Michael Vann, Brandon Buchanan, Rahiem Payne and Kennedy McGee had the 12th-best time in 1:32.64.
