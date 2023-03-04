Minus Gracy Shieldnight, Wagoner was fighting an uphill battle Saturday in a rematch with Harding Charter.
The Bulldogs missed the 5-11 post's 26 points and 15 rebounds from the 58-48 win in the regional tournament due to her injuring her knee in Friday’s Class 4A Area II championship game against top-ranked Lincoln Christian.
The Lady Bulldogs lost the rematch 49-32 on Saturday at Stroud and will miss a state tournament they were closing in on being unbeaten coming into the area tournament.
Still the 21-6 mark is the second best in school history, behind the 1993 team’s 22-5.
Wagoner trailed 12-6 after 1 period and 19-14 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs tied the game at 27-27 with 7:16 remaining in the game off of two free throws by Gracie Burkhartzmeyer who fouled out with 3:10 left and finished with nine points.
WHS was outscored 22-5 from that point.
On the night, they had 29 turnovers and 14 came in the final quarter.
Cambri Pawpa led the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points.
