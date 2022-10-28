By Jimmy Stinson
Phoenix Correspondent
WAGONER — The Wagoner Bulldogs offense started a little slow, but erupted for 28 second-quarter points en route to a 63-6 beatdown of the Catoosa Indians in District 4A-3 action at W. L Odom Stadium on Friday night.
The Bulldogs’ victory sets up a showdown at Miami next week for second place in the district and a first-round playoff game at home.
The Wagoner offense racked up 253 yards in the first half and scored on five of their six first-half possession, but it was the defense that got the scoring started for the Bulldogs.
Witt Edwards stepped in front of a Russell Dugger pass to get the interception but fumbled, and the ball was picked up by Braylan Roberson who returned it 45 yards for the score. The Bulldogs (6-3, 5-1) held the Indians (1-8, 1-5) to 35 yards of offense in the first half and 20 yards for the game. The only Indian score came on a trick play on a pass from Boomer Lovins to Michael Blendowski.
“Other than that good trick play, our defense played well,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. “That was so tricky I’m going to have to go back and watch it to see what happened.”
Mattson Swanson started the scoring for the Bulldog offense with a 19-yard scamper to put the Bulldogs up 13-0. Gabe Rodriguez added scores on runs of 18 and nine yards while Kale Charboneau ran for an 11 yard touchdown and found Edwards for a 33-yard touchdown.
“We’ve been hoping for a break out game from Witt Edwards and we saw that a little tonight. I thought all of our guys had a really good night,” added Condict.
Wagoner scored on all three second half possessions. Charboneau hooked up with Brayden Skeen for a 20-yard score and found Edwards for a six-yard touchdown. Trenton Edwards rumbled in from nine yards for the last Bulldog score.
“Gabe Rodriguez did what he does and Braylan Roberson did what he does as well as Brayden Skeen. I thought all of our guys played well,” said Condict.
WAGONER 63, CATOOSA 6
Catoosa 0 6 0 0—6
Wagoner 13 28 7 14—13
Scoring summary
First Quarter
WHS- Braylan Roberson fumble return (2 pt fail), 7:29.
WHS- Mattson Swanson 19 run (Ethan Muehlenweg kick), 3:59.
Second Quarter
WHS- Kale Charboneau 11 run (Muehlenweg kick). 7:47.
WHS- Gabe Rodriguez 18 run (Logan Bloxom kick), 4:44.
CHS- Michael Blendowski 45 pass from Boomer Lovins (kick fail), 1:58.
WHS- Witt Edwards 33 pass from Charboneau (Muehlenweg kick), 1:00.
Third Quarter
WHS- Brayden Skeen 20 pass from Charboneau (Bloxom kick), 7:25.
Fourth Quarter
WHS- Edward six pass from Charboneau (Muehlenweg kick), 11:35.
WHS- Trenton Edwards nine run (Beau McFarland run), 4:20.
TEAM STATS
CHS WHS
First downs 5 14
Rushes-Yards 22--3 26-211
Passing Yards 105 247
Passes C-A-I 8-20-2 18-24-0
Punts-Avg. 6-32 1-25
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-45 9-95
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: WHS, Gabe Rodriguez 3-53 (2 TD). CHS, Michael Blendowski 4-5.
Passing: WHS, Kale Charboneau 17-23-0 232 (3 TD). CHS, Russell Dugger 7-19-2 60
Receiving: WHS, Witt Edwards 5-72 (2 TD), Brayden Skeen 3-69 (TD). CHS, Michael Blendowski 3-65 (TD).
