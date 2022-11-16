It’s a lock that Kale Charboneau will be exceedingly more prepared for Tuttle this time than he was the last time he hit town.
It was a year ago when the then-freshman found himself thrust into a playoff game he had no expectation of playing in, having just got cleared from an ankle he fractured in the third week of the 2021 season.
It occurred when then-starting quarterback Gabe Rodriguez went down with a concussion three minutes into the second quarter.
“I went out for the first half. I didn’t have my girdle, nor my knee pads,” Charboneau said. “I didn’t get suited up to suit up until the second half.
“The coaches put me out there. I still had an ankle brace. They told me ‘don’t run it, just hand it off and throw it.’”
But so much of the Wagoner offense was schemed around the quarterback run game — Rodriguez had 1,162 yards rushing while throwing for 1,164 more. The result was an offense that grounded to a halt. Tuttle turned a 7-0 lead into a 14-0 advantage at the half en route to a 28-0 win.
But it was all but over when Rodriguez went down.
Charboneau connected with Witt Edwards for a 13-yard gain and Logan Sterling for 6 on a drive that got the Bulldogs across midfield for the first time with 10:45 left to play. From the Tuttle 45, his fourth-down pass was batted down.
Wagoner wound up with 146 total yards, 52 on the ground by Sterling, and 21 total passing yards.
The decision was made over the off-season to use Rodriguez as a playmaking target and Charboneau as the facilitator, and the results have Wagoner at 8-3 and on a five-game win streak heading into Friday’s return trip to Tuttle (9-2).
Charboneau has thrown for 15 touchdowns and 1,564 yards.
“He’s come a long way,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. “He’s got 11 games under his belt. You’re supposed to get better as the season goes on, especially on offense, and we’ve seen that progress.”
So has the sophomore.
“Midway through the season, everything began slowing down a bit and my reads are so much better,” Charboneau said.
Rodriguez became a Swiss Army Knife to the offense — playing slot receiver, running back and also a wildcat on some plays. He leads in both rushing (625 yards) and receiving (617).
“He opens up a lot of stuff for us out there,” said Charboneau.
But it’s been a Wagoner defense, with Charboneau at linebacker and Rodriguez at safety, that’s been perhaps the biggest tool of success for Wagoner. Its held opponents to a season total of 232 rushing yards, similar to the 2020 defense regarded as the school’s best. Of that, 106 came from a top-ranked Cushing squad that collected 499 yards, twice as many as the second-most yards against the Bulldogs, in a 42-0 win.
It’s a different Tuttle team than last year, with just two starters returning on both sides of the ball. Recently Wagoner has developed a type of playoff rivalry with the Tigers, one similar to the one they had with district rival Oologah in three consecutive state championship games.
A last-minute two-score rally in 2020 at Odom Field was the major threat to Wagoner’s fifth state championship, won a couple weeks later against Clinton. Last year Tuttle blanked the Bulldogs then lost in the finals to Clinton.
Wagoner and Tuttle have been regulars in dual state wrestling — something Charboneau takes part in.
“Any comparison to them in wrestling, there’s not,” Condict said, noting Tuttle’s 13 consecutive dual state titles. “We’ve got them in individual matches but they’re clearly in a class by themselves, at any level, in wrestling.”
Charboneau is where Rodriguez’s middle brother Malcolm was as a sophomore quarterback when he led Wagoner to the first of those three straight title wins against Oologah.
“It’d be nice to get one,” Charboneau said. “You got to work hard for what they did back then. That was something special.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m.Friday in Tuttle.
