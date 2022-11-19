Wagoner gained a measure of sweet revenge with a 13-10 road win against Tuttle here Friday night to advance to the Class 4A semifinals.
The Bulldogs and Tigers have met the last three years in the playoffs in what amounted to an elimination game. Last year, Tuttle ended Wagoner’s season with a 20-0 blanking.
This time was different.
The Bulldogs (9-3) flexed their muscles and kept Tuttle (9-3) bottled up and squeezed tight. The game winner was a 21-yard field goal by Ethan Muehlenweg with 8:05 to play.
“We knew yards were going to be hard to come by. Our defense was outstanding tonight,” Wagoner Coach Dale Condict said. “We felt like somebody was going to step up and make a big play. One or two plays were going to determine the outcome. Obviously, the defensive interceptions were critical for us.”
Wagoner turned the Tigers over three times with interceptions of quarterback Mason Dennis. The last one was a midfield pick by Tres Thornton with 1:09 remaining in the fourth that ended any chance of a Tuttle comeback.
Quarterback Kale Charboneau shined throughout the night. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 159 yards. His big-play target was Brayden Skeen, who had a number of key catches that helped drives stay alive.
Wagoner scored first taking over at midfield after a Skeen interception. Four plays later, Braylan Roberson got loose for a 35-yard scoring run. The point-after-kick was good and Wagoner led 7-0 with 4:37 remaining in the first.
Tuttle tied the game early in the second on a 33-yard scoring pass from Dennis to Major Sharp. Kyler Clapper added the kick at 10:45 in the second. The Tigers added another score when Clapper kicked a 20-yard field goal with 3:57 to play in the second, giving Tuttle a 10-7 lead at the break.
Wagoner dominated the second half. The Bulldogs ran four plays in the third quarter and did not make a first down until the final minutes of the game on a Wagoner penalty. Wagoner evened the game when Muehlenweg connected cleanly on a 30-yard field goal that squared it at 10-10 with 6:47 to play in the third.
The game’s biggest play came when Gabe Rodriguez intercepted a tipped ball and returned it to Tuttle’s own 24. Tight end Alex Shieldnight then snared a 21-yard pass from Charboneau that moved the ball to the three-yard line. Wagoner did not get in the end zone and called on Muehlenweg for the game-winner.
Wagoner will play Poteau, a 35-28 winner over Clinton.
WAgoner 13, tuttle 10
WAGONER7033— 13
TUTTLE01000 —10
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
WAG: Braylan Roberson 35 run (Etan Muehlenweg)
Second quarter
TUT: Major Sharp 33 pass from Mason Dennis (Kyler Clapper kick)
TUT: Clapper 20 FG
Third quarter
Wag: Muehlenweg 30 FG
Fourth quarter
WAG: Muehlenweg 21 FG
TEAM STATS
WAGTUT
First downs147
Rushes-yards37-12119-42
Passing yards159126
Passes (C-A-I)14-22-110-22-3
Punts-avg.3-304-32
Fumbles lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards9-641-5
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Wag, Roberson 7-52 (TD).
Passing: Wag, Charboneau 14-22-156
Receiving: Wag, Brayden Skeen 4-50.
