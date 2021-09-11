HASKELL 40, Porter 0
Haskell813137—40
Porter0000—0
Scoring summary
First Quarter
HHS — Lucas King 34 pass from Brannon Westmoreland (2-point conversion good), 3:34
Second Quarter
HHS — Westmoreland 1 run (Fernando Gonzales kick), 10:08
HHS — Briley Love 19 pass from Westmoreland (2 pt fail), :58
Third Quarter
HHS — Gonzales 2 run (kick fail), 3:16
HHS — Timmie Coleman 45 yard fumble return (2 point fail), 2:12
Fourth Quarter
HHS — Lucas King 55 run (Westmoreland kick), 9:32
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Passing : PHS Caden Willard 5-15-1 64 yds; HHS Brannon Westmoreland 12-17-1 153 yds (2 TD).
Rushing: PHS Kaleb Brewer 10-23 yds; HHS Lucas King 1 55 yds 1 TD; Fernando Gonzales 2-39 TD.
Receiving: PHS Camden Price 3-14 yds; HHS Briley Love 4 94 yards TD; Lucas King 1 34 yds TD
