HASKELL 40, Porter 0

Haskell813137—40                

Porter0000—0

Scoring summary

First Quarter

HHS — Lucas King 34 pass from Brannon Westmoreland (2-point conversion good), 3:34                   

Second Quarter

HHS — Westmoreland 1 run (Fernando Gonzales kick), 10:08                    

HHS — Briley Love 19 pass from Westmoreland (2 pt fail), :58                    

Third Quarter

HHS — Gonzales 2 run (kick fail), 3:16                    

HHS — Timmie Coleman 45 yard fumble return (2 point fail), 2:12                    

Fourth Quarter

HHS — Lucas King 55 run (Westmoreland kick), 9:32   

 

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Passing : PHS Caden Willard 5-15-1 64 yds;               HHS Brannon Westmoreland 12-17-1 153 yds  (2 TD).

Rushing: PHS Kaleb Brewer 10-23 yds;     HHS Lucas King 1 55 yds 1 TD; Fernando Gonzales 2-39 TD.

Receiving: PHS Camden Price 3-14 yds;  HHS Briley Love 4 94 yards TD; Lucas King 1 34 yds TD           

