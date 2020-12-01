To hear Chase Nanni talk about it, the Wagoner senior receiver and safety finally got a grip on things again last Friday night.
That became good news for his football team.
Nanni caught a game-tying TD pass, a 34-yarder, with 1:40 to go, rallying the Bulldogs from a rare deficit this season, this one with 3:47 to play. Braden Drake would go on to break loose on a 72-yard touchdown run for the game-winner with :30 left in regulation and the 21-14 victory over Tuttle, putting Wagoner (12-0) in the Class 4A semifinals at home Friday night against Cushing (9-3).
Nanni got his middle finger on his right hand caught in a helmet in a week six game against Catoosa. It created two fractures in metacarpal bone, but it never kept him out of a contest.
Nanni wore a cast on his hand and fingers and continued to play on both sides of the ball. He has 21 receptions for 400 yards and four TDs offensively and on defense his five interceptions are a team-best, three of those coming after the injury, including one on Friday deep in his team’s end of the field.
His best game came with the cast off against Sallisaw— three catches, 94 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s probably dropped 2-3 more (interceptions) he would have had without a cast on,” said Wagoner coach Dale Condict. “Offensively we had to watch what kind of routes we’d have him on or what side of the field we’d throw at him or other things.
“It’s good that he’s getting back to being himself.”
Nanni says it’s rendered him less effective on the harder-thrown ball routes like hitches.
“It comes in so hard it hurts and I needed to play but let it heal too,” he said. “Post routes and go routes weren’t so bad.”
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder would like to find his way onto a college campus next season. So far, there’s been no offers. He’s a three-sport athlete who plays basketball and perhaps has his best college stock at this point as a right-handed pitcher. He had a 4.45 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 innings as a sophomore then in a season cut short by the pandemic a year ago, had two appearances, one of which was a four-inning, nine-strikeout win against Catoosa.
“I’m still not where I can grip a baseball just right yet,” he said. “Last week against Sallisaw I couldn’t squeeze anything at all. Against Tuttle, it was a lot better. I’m just now getting my strength back.”
That too is good, with what Condict describes as “the best group of receivers we’ve seen,” coming to town off a 34-28 victory against Hilldale.
Cushing’s Lane Yaunt, Camden Crooks and Brody Berlowitz are all sophomores and targets of another sophomore, Blaze Berlowitz. Yaunt had a 34-yard TD reception last week and Brody hooked up with his brother covering 71 yards on another and led the team in receptions with three for 143 yards. His quarterback brother was 10-of-18 for 254 yards on the night.
“They’re a team that’s playing with a lot of momentum,” Condict said. “They’ve got sophomores who have been starting for them all year and they’re out of that sophomore mindset, getting better and better each week and playing with more confidence each game.”
Nanni said the key for Wagoner’s defense — which has held opponents to five points on average in 12 games — in containing the passing game is simple.
“The quarterback is accurate and the receivers are really good route runners,” he said. “We have to keep our eyes right and be physical with them.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at W.L. Odom Stadium. Wagoner got the host role by virtue of being the higher-placed team in the regular season as District 4A-3 champs. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association moved the typically neutral site semifinals to the home-away format due to issues caused by the pandemic. Cushing was fourth in 4A-2.
The winner meets either Blanchard (10-2) or Clinton (7-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.