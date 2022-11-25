ADA — Wagoner coach Dale Condict and staff will go to their eighth state final next week.
Walking away from a 30-0 semifinal win over Poteau here Friday afternoon, he admitted their defense kind of bailed them out of a couple of decisions that went awry.
Condict himself bypassed a chip-shot field goal on a fourth-and-goal from the 2 on their first possession of the contest. Wagoner quarterback Kale Charboneau’s pass missed Witt Edwards in the corner. But on the next play, Bulldogs linebacker Alex Shieldnight wrapped up Pirates running back Jackson Sommers in the end zone for a safety.
Wagoner then went five plays in 51 yards to go up 9-0 on Mattson Swonson’s 19-yard run, and the Bulldogs were off and rolling.
“We set the tone there,” said Shieldnight.
And they suffocated the complex Poteau wing-T all day, limiting the Pirates to 88 total yards. A big part of that was the play of the defensive front, including Roman Garcia.
“(Coach Ryan) Keenom is one of the best defensive coordinators Wagoner has ever had,” said Garcia. “He prepares us all very well. Something went wrong early when we didn’t score, but you never keep your head down. Lose one play, win the next battle.”
Poteau quarterback Sam Tecla found Adrian Conchos for 17 yards on the Pirates’ third possession, getting to the Wagoner 16. But a stop by Bulldogs linebacker Keyton Cole on third and 5 resulted in a two-yard loss, and Chris Garcia’s 33-yard field goal attempt was deflected by Wagoner's Witt Edwards.
The Bulldogs then went 80 yards in six plays, most of that on a 77-yard strike — Charboneau going deep to Brayden Skeen in the middle of the field. The play came on a third-and-21 and made it 16-0 midway with 6:12 left until the half.
Then came another defensive bailout of the coaching staff.
Wagoner was set up at its own 41, and Condict said he let himself get talked out of running the first-half clock out. Offensive coordinator Travis Bryant had a play he wanted to run for another quick strike, but Charboneau’s second interception of the half found the hands of Holden Mattox, setting Poteau up in its best field position of the day at that point, at the Wagoner 26.
Dax Collins’ 7-yard run on the ensuing drive was the longest rush of the half — a gain bypassed only by a 42-yarder by Kord Fenton late in the contest. The Pirates would then get a first down on a 3-yard carry by Fenton, but the drive stalled and Garcia again attempted a field goal from 33 yards and missed to the right.
“I was kicking myself on the first one because I didn’t go for the field goal, then we got two out of it and I thought, that’s fine,” Condict said. “The other was just a game management issue. I thought we’d run it out and (Bryant) comes up with a pass play he thinks will work and we get intercepted. So I’m feeling bad because of not going for the field goal, he’s feeling bad because the pass backfired, but in both cases the defense bailed us out.”
Coming out to start the second half, Wagoner pulled a page from Poteau’s 2019 semifinal win over the Bulldogs at Jenks, where the Pirartes churned out the game’s only touchdown in a drive that took nine minutes of second-half time off the clock.
The Bulldogs took the kickoff and started from their own 24 and in 17 plays, drove to the Poteau 15. Logan Bloxom’s 32-yard field goal was blocked by Wyatt Gamble, who scooped it and returned it to the Wagoner 39. While it didn’t net points, the Wagoner drive took all but 12 seconds of the third quarter.
Finally with the ball, Poteau netted one first down but saw the drive end when Garcia sacked Tecla for a loss of nine on fourth and 13 at the Wagoner 24.
Three plays later, Gabe Rodriguez ran a sweep 56 yards for a touchdown with 8:47 to play. Charboneau’s 1-yard sneak after connecting with Edwards for 14 and a first-and-goal capped the scoring with 1:56 to play.
The Bulldogs (10-3) will meet either Cushing or Elk City at 7 p.m. next Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma.
The Rodriguez family — first with Roman, and Malcolm (of current Detroit Lions fame) has a chance to add their sixth state championship ring. Roman and Malcolm got one each playing together in 2014, then Malcolm quarterbacked the 2015 and 2016 championship teams. Gabe was part of the 2020 team that beat Clinton.
Only one of Wagoner’s six titles, all since 2011, didn’t involve these brothers.
“It’s been a great journey. The Rodriguez family has been definitely loved at Wagoner and I wouldn’t want to finish anywhere else,” he said.
Poteau, which won District 4A-4 via a tiebreaker with Hilldale, finishes at 10-3.
WAGONER 30, POTEAU 0
Poteau 0 0 0 0—0
Wagoner 9 7 0 14—30
Scoring summary
First quarter
Wag: Alex Shieldnight tackle Jackson Sommers in end zone, safety, 6:37.
Wag: Mattson Swanson 19 run (Logan Bloxom kick), 5:04.
Second quarter
Wag: Brayden Skeen 77 pass from Kale Charboneau (Ethan Muehlenweg kick), 6:12.
Fourth quarter
Wag: Gabe Rodriguez 56 run (Bloxom kick), 8:47.
Wag: Charboneau 1 run (Muehlenweg kick), 1:56.
TEAM STATS
Pot Wag
First Downs 5 16
Rushes-Yards 28-56 39-218
Passing Yards 32 177
Passes C-A-I 3-9-0 9-15-2
Punts-Avg. 3-35 1-35
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards7-415-35
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Pot, Kord Fenton 4-46. Wag, Rodriguez 11-94 (TD). Charboneau 16-80 (TD).
Passing: Pot, Sam Tecla 3-8-0-32. Wag, Charboneau 9-15-177-2 (TD).
Receiving: Pot, Jayden Wooten 1-24. Wag, Skeen 1-77 (TD), Alex Shieldnight 2-41, Witt Edwards 3-24.
