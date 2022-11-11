WAGONER — Most of the Wagoner football team wasn’t alive the last time a Bulldog team lost a first-round playoff game.
Ada came to W. L. Odom Stadium on a roll, posing the biggest threat to end the streak in several years.
But it was business as usual for seventh-ranked Wagoner as the Bulldogs dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage and overcame a rash of penalties to shut out the Cougars, 31-0, Friday night in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“I was a little nervous coming in,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. “I thought it was an intriguing matchup on paper. I was concerned about their passing game but I knew we had the advantage on the line.”
Wagoner (8-3), which ran its first-round winning streak to 18, will travel to Tuttle next week. Tuttle advanced by defeating Chickasha, 41-7. It’ll mark the third consecutive year the two teams have met in the quarterfinals, with both teams winning once.
Wagoner’s defense dominated Ada (7-4) the entire contest. The Bulldogs held the Cougars to minus 10 yards rushing for the game and just 11 total yards in the first half.
“We were able to get pressure on their quarterback,” said Condict, whose defense came up with four sacks. “But I also thought our secondary played extremely well. We forced them to throw perfect passes.”
A stiff north wind also played a factor in both the passing and kicking game. Ada connected on just eight of 29 pass attempts and three punts of less than 20 yards gave Wagoner field position on the Cougar side of the field.
Meanwhile, Wagoner kickers Logan Bloxom and Ethan Meuhlenweg used the wind to their advantage by combining for four touchbacks that kept Ada pinned deep in its own territory.
“Our kickers can do things that most can’t,” Condict said. “We were glad for the cold and wind.”
Wagoner special teams played a big part early as Gabe Rodriguez returned the opening kickoff 72 yards to give Wagoner a quick 7-0 lead. Then the wind caught the ensuing kickoff and held it up enough for it to drop in between Cougar players and Wagoner was able to recover the kick at the Cougar 25.
A Wagoner penalty helped stall the drive after the Bulldogs faced third-and-goal from the 1, but Bloxom gave Wagoner a 10-0 lead with a 23-yard field goal.
A diving interception by Rodriguez at the Ada 23 set up Wagoner’s next score. It took just three plays for Wagoner to go ahead 17-0 on a 7-yard run by Braylan Roberson.
Later in the second quarter, Wagoner took over on the Ada 30 after another short punt. This time it was Kale Charboneau who scored on an 8-yard run to make it 24-0 with 6:38 left in the first half.
Penalties were a nemesis to Wagoner the entire game. In all, the Bulldogs were flagged 14 times for 145 yards. Four defensive penalties came on one drive that led to Ada’s best shot at scoring right before halftime. The Cougars moved to the Wagoner 23 before being stopped on downs.
“The last few weeks we’ve had a problem with penalties,” Condict said. “It’s the ones you can control that really hurt. We are going to have to clean that up and in a hurry.”
The second half was much of the same with Ada unable to get out of its own end of the field. The only score came midway through the third when Rodriguez broke through for a 30-yard run to give Wagoner a 31-0 lead. Rodriguez finished with 124 yards rushing.
Wagoner’s domination was most evident in the fourth quarter where the Bulldogs were able to take over with 10:43 remaining and run the clock out.
wagoner 31, ada 0
ada0000 — 0
wagoner17770— 31
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
WAG – Gabe Rodriguez 72 kickoff return (Logan Bloxom kick) 11:51.
WAG – FG, Bloxom 23 8:23.
WAG – Braylan Roberson 7 run (Bloxom kick) 2:14.
Second quarter
WAG – Kale Charboneau 8 run (Bloxom kick) 6:38.
Third quarter
WAG – Rodriguez 30 run (Bloxom kick) 5:28.
TEAM STATS
AHAWHS
First downs615
Rushes-yards18-(-10)41-248
Passing yards9450
Passes C-A-I8-29-17-10-1
Punts-average6-232-41
Fumbles-lost2-12-1
Penalties-yards5-5214-145
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Ada, Darias Gilmore 10-28; WAG, Gabe Rodriguez 18-124 TD.
Passing: Ada, C. J. Freeland 8-29-1 94; WAG, Kale Charboneau 7-10-1 50.
Receiving: Ada, Andrew Hughes 2-56; WAG, Alex Shieldnight 2-24.
