WAGONER — Next week’s showdown with top-ranked Cushing may have been in the back of the minds of Wagoner coaches and players, but it didn’t cause the Bulldogs to lose focus against Oologah.
Wagoner’s defense held Oologah to 45 total yards as Class 4A’s fifth-ranked Bulldogs recorded their second straight shutout with a 36-0 win Friday night at W. L. Odom Stadium.
“I’d like to give you coachspeak and say we haven’t thought about Cushing but that wouldn’t be truthful,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. “We did what we needed to do to progress to that.
“Our run defense was important to us. I thought we ran the ball effectively. Our special teams did extremely well.”
Wagoner (3-2, 2-0 4A-3) dominated Oologah (2-3, 1-1) from the beginning in front of a homecoming crowd. The offense did what it needed to do but it was the defense and special teams that made it easy for the offense.
The Bulldog defense had 14 tackles for loss led by Roman Garcia with five, Alex Shieldnight with four and Gavin Miller with three. They held Oologah to just two first downs and three yards in the first half.
“Our defensive coaches put in a good game plan for us,” Garcia said. “We knew exactly what to do. I just go low and took them on one on one. We knew what was coming next week, but we are just taking it one game at a time. It means a lot to be able to get the shutout.”
The defense kept Oologah pinned deep in its own territory and that allowed the offense to start its first six possession on the Mustang end of the field. That also allowed the Bulldogs to put together four scoring drives of four plays or less.
Kale Charboneau led a pair of one-play drives with touchdown passes of 45 yards to Gabe Rodriguez and 48 yards to Brayden Skeen as the Bulldogs built a 23-0 lead.
Sandwiched in between those scores was a 2-yard touchdown run by Rodriguez and a school record 45-yard field goal by Logan Bloxom. Bloxom, who broke his previous record of 44 yards, shares kicking duties with Ethan Muehlenweg.
“At first I thought it was going to be short, then I thought it was going wide left,” Bloxom said. “The referee said it made it by about six inches. But I give credit to Ethan. He’s a good kicker and it pushes me to do better. Otherwise I’d just be an average kicker.”
The field goal scoring drive was set up by a blocked punt by Shieldnight. In all, the Bulldog defense forced Oologah to punt on all 10 possessions.
Braylan Roberson led Wagoner with 56 yards rushing and a score while Charboneau threw for 157 yards. Rodriguez, who had a pair of rushing touchdowns, led Wagoner with 74 yards receiving.
WAGONER 36, OOLOGAH 0
Oologah0000—0
Wagoner141660—36
Scoring summary
First quarter
WAG – Gabe Rodriguez 45 pass from Kale Charboneau (Ethan Muehlenweg kick) 7:20.
WAG – Rodriguez 2 run (Logan Bloxom kick) 3:59.
Second quarter
WAG – FG, Bloxom 45 11:11.
WAG – Brayden Skeen 48 pass from Charboneau (kick fail) 9:37.
WAG – Braylan Roberson 1 run (Bloxom kick) 5:10.
Third quarter
WAG – Rodriguez 2 run (kick fail) 8:27.
Team Stats
OOLWAG
First downs413
Rushes-yards31-4537-169
Passing yards0157
Passes C-A-I3-11-08-18-0
Punts-average10-273-28
Fumbles-lost0-01-0
Penalties-yards3-268-62
Individual leaders
Rushing: OOL, Ashton Wright 13-26; WAG, Braylan Roberson 11-56 TD.
Passing: OOL, Joseph Griswold 3-10-0 0; WAG, Kale Charboneau 8-17-0 157 2TD.
Receiving: OOL, none; WAG, Gabe Rodriguez 3-74 TD, Brayden Skeen 3-70 TD.
