WAGONER —Wagoner went into its final regular season game with the possibility of finishing anywhere from first to third in District 4A-3. But the Bulldogs could only control a portion of their destiny.
Wagoner jumped out to a big lead early and then finished strong as the seventh-ranked Bulldogs defeated the Skiatook Bulldogs, 34-14, Friday night at W. L. Odom Stadium.
Wagoner improved to 8-2 and 6-1 in district play while Skiatook finished at 3-7 and 2-5. Wagoner finished in a three-way tie with Grove and Bristow for first. Grove took first with its 42-20 win over Miami, giving them the tiebreaker points lead.
Wagoner stayed ahead of Bristow in points to finish second. Bristow defeated Oologah, 26-21. Oologah led early and a win would have allowed Wagoner to finish first.
Wagoner will host Hilldale next Friday night. It is the 12th consecutive season Wagoner has hosted a first-round playoff game. and the win was its 38th straight regular season home win.
Friday’s outcome was never in doubt, although both teams made it interesting through the middle part of the game. Wagoner’s starters dominated through the first quarter before the younger reserves took over in the second and third quarters.
“We knew all of the playoff scenarios,” said head coach Dale Condict. “We wanted to get the younger players a lot of playing time and not get any starters injured. We also needed the points and it got a little close.”
Wagoner scored on its first three possessions. Gabe Rodriguez connected with Logan Sterling on a 26-yard pass and Braylan Roberson scored on a 5-yard run to give the host Bulldogs a 12-0 lead.
Jack Southern then made it 18-0 with a 33-yard punt return with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter. Wagoner took a knee on all three scores.
The reserves took over in the second quarter. The only scoring was Logan Bloxom’s 43-yard field goal late in the quarter that made it 21-0.
Defensively, Wagoner shut down Skiatook in the first half holding the visiting Bulldogs to just eight yards rushing and 54 total yards.
Despite a pair of fumbles on its first two possessions of the second half, Wagoner’s defense continued to stop Skiatook’s offense. But high snap on a punt attempt gave Skiatook the ball at the Wagoner 28 and it took just two plays for the Bulldogs to get in the end zone.
Skiatook used a pair of long passes against Wagoner’s starters to cut the lead 21-14 with 10:39 remaining. The drive was set up by a Skiatook interception.
“We planned on playing our starters for a half and that’s what ended up happening,” Condict said. “I thought the younger guys did a good job. They only gave up the one score. The other came against our starting corner. I guess it’s just been a bizarre eight days.”
Wagoner’s offense flexed its muscle on its final two possessions. Wagoner put together drives of 69 and 79 yards and put the game out of reach on a pair of touchdown runs by Roberson.
Rodriguez finished with 50 yards rushing while Roberson had 39. Kaedence McCaslin and Bryce Steele combined for 62 yards on the ground in relief.
