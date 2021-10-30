GROVE — There weren’t many inside a packed Ridgerunner Stadium that quite knew what to make of the ending of the District 4A-3 matchup between No. 8 Wagoner and fifth-ranked Grove.
It was a game of two halves for both teams that ended with a controversial call and then an intentional safety that gave Wagoner a 22-20 win but most likely gave Grove the district title.
“That was the most bizarre ending I’ve ever witnessed,” said Wagoner head coach Dale Condict. “I’m not sure I could intentionally lose a game. We like winning.”
Wagoner improved to 7-2 and 5-1 in district play while Grove dropped to 8-1 and 5-1.
Wagoner came in to the game needing to win by five points to take the lead in the tiebreaker points in case of likely three-way tie with Grove and Bristow. For most of the game, it appeared the Bulldogs would get the win they needed.
However, Grove rallied from a 20-7 deficit and tied the game on a 61-yard pass on fourth down from Carson Trimble to Hagen Hacker with 1:17 remaining. The extra point went wide left leaving the game tied at 20-20.
Despite a lack of offense for most of the second half, Wagoner took over on its own 44 with just over a minute and quickly moved to the Ridgerunner 25-yard line on a 26-yard pass from Gabe Rodriguez to Brayden Skeen.
Two plays later, Rodriguez found Skeen again inside the 10. But the officials ruled Skeen was out of bounds when he made the catch although he appeared well in bounds.
“There was no doubt he was in bounds,” Condict said. “You have to make the right call there.”
Wagoner was unable to move the ball any further and Rodriguez was intercepted by Hacker in the end zone on fourth down.
Then things took an unusual twist. Grove had the ball at its own 20 with four seconds left. It appeared the game was headed to overtime. But instead, Trimble retreated to his own end zone and took a knee as time ran out giving Wagoner a safety and the win.
Fans on both sides looked stunned trying to figure out just what happened as the Ridgerunner team celebrated their less than five point loss instead of going to overtime and playing for the win.
However, per OSSAA rules only one point is awarded a team for an overtime win regardless of by how much the winning margin is. Once the game would have gone to overtime, Wagoner could not have gained the necessary tiebreaker points.
“We didn’t get the points we wanted,” Condict said. “It’s a bizarre, empty feeling. But we’ll still show up and try to get better. The season is not over and stranger things have happened.”
Wagoner took advantage of field position in the first quarter and jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on drives of 47 and 27 yards, the second following a Gabe Shieldnight fumble recovery.
Rodriguez, who led all rushers with 134 yards, scored on a 1-yard run and then Logan Sterling matched that with 2:05 left. Sterling then made it 20-7 late in the second quarter, when he broke through on a fourth and two and raced 37 yards for his second touchdown.
“I felt like if we could score once in the second half that we could get the win we needed,” Condict said. “But then I also thought on fourth and nine we could stop them but we let them score.”
WAGONER 22, GROVE 20
Wagoner14 6 0 2 - 22
Grove070 13 - 20
Scoring summary
First quarter
WHS-Gabe Rodriguez 1 run (Logan Bloxom kick), 6:11.
WHS-Logan Sterling 1 run (Bloxom kick), 2:05.
Second quarter
GHS-Carson Trimble 1 run (Nick Allsup kick), 6:51.
WHS-Sterling 37 run (kick fail), 4:38.
Fourth quarter
GHS-Jaydon Hill 6 pass from Trimble (Allsup kick), 8:46.
GHS-Hagen Hacker 61 pass from Trimble (kick fail), 1:17.
WHS-Safety, quarterback kneeled in end zone, 0:00.
Team stats
WHS GHS
First downs 15 17
Rushes-yards 38-203 40-75
Passing yards 77 199
Passes C-A-I 9-22-1 14-23-0
Punts-avg 5-34 4-18
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 11-80 5-35
Individual stats
Rushing: WHS, Gabe Rodriguez 23-134 (TD); GHS, Emmanuel Crawford 20-106.
Passing: WHS, Rodriguez 9-21-1-77; CHS, Carson Trimble 14-23-0-199 (2TD).
Receiving: WHS, Brayden Skeen 1-26; CHS, Hagen Hacker 9-152 (TD).
