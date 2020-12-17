For the fifth consecutive year, an Oklahoma offensive lineman was honored as the best in the Big 12.
Creed Humphrey, OU’s junior center, is the first back-to-back winner since former OU left tackle Orlando Brown won in 2016 and ’17. Former Sooner lineman Dru Samia earned the honor in 2018, sharing the award with Kansas State’s Dalton Risner and West Virginia’s Yodny Cajuste.
Humphrey was OU’s lone individual award recipient, but he was joined on the All-Big 12 first team by fullback Jeremiah Hall and kicker Gabe Bkric.
For OU, Ronnie Perkins, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey earned second-team honors as defensive linemen. OU senior cornerback Tre Brown also grabbed a second-team selection. On offense, freshman receiver Marvin Mims and offensive lineman Adrian Ealy received second-team honors.
Oklahoma State wideout Tylan Wallace and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins made the first team. Wallace made it in three consecutive years, one of five Cowboys to do so.
Five Cowboys were second-team selections including Wagoner High product Malcolm Rodriguez at linebacker, running back Chuba Hubbard, safety Kolby Harvell-Peel and cornerback Rodarius Williams. All but Williams received their second such honor, for Williams it was his first.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall and linebacker Mike Rose were named the league’s top offensive and defensive players. Cyclones receiver Xavier Hutchinson received the Offensive Newcomer of the Year award, defensive back Isheem Young earned Defensive Co-Freshman of the Year honors and head coach Matt Campbell was named the league’s Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year.
Other individual honorees include West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II (Defensive Newcomer of the Year), TCU defensive lineman Khari Coleman (Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year), Baylor returner Trestan Ebner (Special Teams Player of the Year) and West Virginia’s Darius Stills (Defensive Lineman of the Year).
