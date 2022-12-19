Two Wagoner Bulldogs fresh off their school’s sixth straight championship are seeing their future unfold.
Gabe Rodriguez has accepted a preferred walk-on offer to go to Oklahoma State. The senior would go up there as a safety.
Rodriguez met Thursday at the Wagoner football coaches office with Dan Hammerschmidt, the OSU safeties coach, after receiving a text about coming out for a visit.
“I’m definitely leaning toward this but I haven’t committed yet,” said Rodriguez, who would follow his middle brother’s trail to Stillwater should he opt for that offer.
Malcolm Rodriguez got a late scholarship offer at OSU after the 2016 season and that turned out to work out well for him. The three-time state champ at Wagoner was an All-American at linebacker after being recruited as a safety. He was also a three-year starter at quarterback at Wagoner.
Gabe Rodriguez just won his second a couple weeks ago. The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder played quarterback before moving to a mix of H-back, receiver and running back while manning a safety position. He finished the year with over 1,400 combined yards rushing and receiving and on defense had 80 tackles, 39 solo, with nine pass breakups and three interceptions.
That family tie and his brother’s experience helps set this at the forefront of his mind.
“Oh, absolutely,” he said about it.
Gabe Rodriguez has a couple of offers from NAIA schools on the table. Southwestern (Kan.) and Culver-Stockton (Mo.) have offered him scholarships. He said he would make a decision in January. The second signing period is the first week of February.
Preferred walk-ons can earn a scholarship going into their second season of play.
***
Alex Shieldlnight just wrapped up his sophomore season and was a standout defensive end. He tweeted out Monday that he’d received his first offer, to Oklahoma.
“I was at basketball practice," Shieldnight said. "Coach Condict comes in the gym and says ‘go get changed up, you got to make a phone call.'"
That call was a FaceTime call to Oklahoma defensive end Miguel Chavis.
“He was very complementary of me, my coach, my mom and my family,” Shieldnight said. Stephanie Shieldnight, his mom, was in the office when the call was made.
Their first contact came at a camp last summer.
The 6-4, 225 Shieldnight played both tight and and defensive end. He had 83 tackles on defense, 21 for lost yardage, 18 pressures and 12 sacks. He had 38 catches for 372 yards on offense.
