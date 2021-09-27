Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week Monday after his performance in OSU’s 31-20 win over No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday.
Rodriguez, who is receiving his second weekly conference of the season and fourth of his career, recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Wildcats. He finished the night with seven tackles to mark his ninth consecutive game with at least seven tackles. The Cowboy senior also had six solo stops to lead the OSU defense, which he has done in every game this season. He was also credited with a tackle for loss and a pair of quarterback hurries.
On the season, Rodriguez ranks No. 5 in the FBS in solo tackles per game, No. 6 in total tackles per game, No. 12 in forced fumbles per game and No. 19 in fumbles recovered. He is the Big 12 leader in tackles, solo tackles and forced fumbles.
When it comes to career numbers, the Wagoner native is No. 4 among all active FBS players with 207 solo tackles and is No. 7 among all active FBS players with 322 total tackles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.