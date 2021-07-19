Wagoner ex Malcolm Rodriguez is on the watch list for this year’s Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s outstanding defensive player.
Rodriguez, who represented Oklahoma State at Big 12 Media Days last week, is in his fifth season at OSU, electing to return for a pandemic-allowed extra year of eligibility. He’s joined by teammate and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel as well as Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive end Isaiah Thomas as well as Tulsa defensive tackle Jaxon Player.
Meanwhile on Monday, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Marvin Mims were named to the Maxwell Award watch list. The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football by the Maxwell football club.
