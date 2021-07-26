Give Malcolm Rodriguez of Wagoner another award to chase.
The Butkus Award watch list, released on Monday, included the fifth-year Oklahoma State senior, OU linebackers Nik Bonitto and Brian Asamoah.
The award is given annually to the nation’s top linebacker.
Rodriguez is a two-time All-Big 12 selection and 2020 team captain. He led the Cowboys with 82 total tackles in 2020. Bonitto recorded 18 solo tackles and led the team with 8.5 sacks. Asamoah led the Sooners last season with 39 solo tackles and recorded two sacks.
