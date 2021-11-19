TUTTLE — Wagoner’s bid to repeat as Class 4A state champions took a blow to the head with 9:11 to go until halftime.
Quarterback Gabe Rodriguez, all year the heart of the Bulldogs’ offense, exited with a concussion after a loss of 3 on third down. Two minutes later, Tuttle running back Canon West scored the second of his three touchdowns on the night.
And that was more than enough for the Tigers, who atoned for a 21-14 quarterfinal loss at Wagoner last year, blanking the Bulldogs 28-0 here Friday night.
Rodriguez or no Rodriguez, it might have not mattered.
Wagoner, which finished with 146 yards of total offense, had just two first downs and 39 yards — all on the ground — in the first half. Tuttle had 225 yards, 193 on the ground and 159 by West on 23 carries.
West scored both first-half touchdowns on runs of 38 and 8 yards, and finished the night with 181 yards on 32 carries, adding a 5-yard run to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Even down a mere two scores at 14-0 heading to intermission, the road ahead seemed up a mountain.
“Boy, you talk about taking the air out of your sails. You got the whole game plan around that guy, and you hear about it all the time with teams, but it happened to us,” Wagoner head coach Dale Condict said after the contest.
Compounding the issue was that his backup, freshman, Kale Charboneau, had just returned this week from a broken ankle. He was the backup to begin the year, and Wagoner’s only other option was running back Logan Sterling out of the wildcat formation.
“He had no intention of going in tonight,” Condict said about Charboneau. “You see your starter go down and then Kale is just back from an injury and has wrestling coming up and you’re wondering how much of a risk it is.
“But for not having much preparation, I thought he managed the offense really well given the circumstances. He didn’t panic. That’s not to say we’d beaten them with Gabe. But Kale moved the ball a little in the second half which helped us some.”
Charboneau connected with Witt Edwards for a 13-yard gain and Sterling for 6 on a drive that got the Bulldogs across midfield for the first time with 10:45 left to play. From the Tuttle 45, his fourth down pass was batted down.
Tuttle quarterback Mason Dennis went deep for Mason Stokes on a 58-yard pass to the Wagoner 12 with 8:25 to play, setting up West’s third TD.
The Bulldogs’ defense hung tough despite the offensive struggles. They forced four punts.
The Tigers took the opening kickoff and drove from its 22 to the Wagoner 28 where Dennis’ fourth-down pass was incomplete. They’d punt on their next possession as well.
In all, Wagoner just couldn’t stop West.
“A lot of teams in that situation would have thrown in the towel,” Condict said. “We went to the fourth down 13-0 and were still fighting. I’m proud of those guys for that.”
Wagoner finishes 9-3. Tuttle, 12-0 and No. 1 in the final regular season rankings, will face Poteau, a 45-14 winner over Blanchard, in next week’s semifinals.
“I ranked (Tuttle) No. 1 in the preseason but that’s a collision course coming next week,” Condict said. “It’ll be an interesting battle.”
And he appears ready to return as head coach for an 18th season.
“My daughter (Kendra) is a freshman playing softball and I end up not seeing a lot of those,” he said. “But she loves for me to coach, she loves being in the student section. And my wife loves me coaching. Some wives in this situation don’t, but you can’t go get this feeling in a vacation.”
TUTTLE 28, WAGONER 0
Wagoner 0 0 0 0—0
Tuttle 0 13 0 15—28
Second quarter
Tut-Canon West 38 run (Kana Wong kick), 10:37.
Tut-West 8 run (kick blocked), 7:10.
Fourth quarter
Tut-Chance Cobb 3 run (West run), 11:55.
Tut-West 5 run (Wong kick), 7:36.
TEAM STATS
Wag Tut
First Downs 6 18
Rushes-Yards 27-125 43-230
Passing Yards 21 106
Passes C-A-I 3-13-0 5-11-0
Punts-Avg. 6-34 4-30
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-45 2-20
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Wagoner, Logan Sterling 14-52. Tuttle, West 32-181 (3 TD).
Passing: Wagoner, Kale Charboneau 3-9-21-0. Tuttle, Mason Dennis 5-11-106-0.
Receiving: Wagoner, Witt Edwards 2-14. Tuttle, Cobb 2-32, Mason Stokes 1-58.
