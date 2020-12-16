On Wednesday, there was no traditional signing ceremony in the Wagoner gym.
No, for defensive end Isaac Smith, it was a pose in front of Christmas decorations. The red double-T of Texas Tech blended in with the holiday harmony.
Wagoner’s football team went into quarantine after a player tested positive this week. Better this week than last, when the Bulldogs went out to Edmond and laid claim to the school’s fifth state championship, 42-13 over Clinton.
Smith originally committed to Tulsa, but had a change of heart this fall.
“I went to Lubbock before I committed and met up with some of the other commits, Smith said. “With COVID it couldn’t be an official visit or anything, but me and my family went out there to see a game and drove around the city. I loved the campus, thought it was nice and the next five years of school and football there is for me.”
Smith missed almost three full games with a knee contusion this season but still wound up with 122 tackles, 24 for lost yardage, and 30 quarterback pressures leading toto go with 13 sacks.
He was also an impact player at tight end.
“Once you go to the next level it’s a whole new level as far as how the game is played,” he said. “I’m taking a few weeks to heal from the season and then it’s about working hard and gaining weight. My speed is in my favor now and the main thing for me going forward is to put on weight and get stronger.”
Wagoner head coach Dale Condict said he made strides in those areas this year, despite the injury.
“As good as he was last year he was bigger and stronger and better this year and after the knee contusion came back even stronger,” Condict said.
