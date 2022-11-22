Some coaches would give their own right foot for a kicker.
Going into Friday’s 1 p.m. semifinal matchup against Poteau at East Central University in Ada, Wagoner head coach Dale Condict has two, and both have made a difference this season for the Bulldogs.
Senior Ethan Muehlenweg is 28-of-30 on extra points and junior Logan Bloxom is 24-of-25. Bloxom is 4-for-5, a long of 45 yards, and Muehlenweg is 4-for-6 with a long of 43.
They’ve become pivotal in both playoff games.
Against Ada, Bloxom had a pooch kick into the wind that Ada mishandled. It was recovered by Wagoner and led to one of two scoring opportunities before Ada ever ran an offensive play, and the10-0 lead grew to a 31-0 win.
Last week against Tuttle, Muehlenweg booted the game-tying field goal in the third quarter, then his 21-yarder in the fourth proved to be the game-winner, 13-10.
“We’ve been fortunate to have them both,” said Condict.
Never so much as on the opening kickoff of 2021.
Muehlenweg, who kicked as a sophomore during Wagoner’s last championship run, didn’t get the kick he wanted to avoid Coweta’s return specialist, Mason Ford.
“It didn’t go Ethan’s way and he just up and decides he’s going down and try to make the tackle to make up for it,” Condict said. “He gets hit from the side, his foot gets hung in the turf and he tore all but one knee ligament.”
In steps Bloxom, who handled duties the rest of the year. And after allowing for some natural healing for three months, Muehlenweg had knee surgery. Condict had doubts he would be ready for 2022, but he was.
“And he’s gradually become comfortable with it and pretty much is back to normal,” Condict said.
Muehlenweg said he’s been fine with sharing duties. Both players are.
“At the start of the season we’d switch after everything. If he did extra points, I did the next. If I did a field goal, he’d do the next. Same for kickoffs,” Muehlenweg said.
There’s no rivalry, no crossing fingers hoping the other guy will fail. Neither has another position to fall back to either, so it’s put a foot into it or bench area.
“We were already close from playing soccer together, so there’s a mutual respect for each other,” Muehlenweg said. “We’ll give each other suggestions. We hang at one end of the field when the team is at the other. We’ll work on different kicks, placements, that kind of thing.”
In the game, both split use of the net as an opportunity looks to be headed their way.
“We had two, but we broke the other won wearing it out,” said Bloxom.
Despite the limited opportunities both kickers get sharing duties, Condict thinks there’s a future in the sport for both.
“I think both are capable and I think both will find an opportunity at the next level,” Condict said. “They both can pretty much do anything. We put Ethan in on punting a few weeks ago when we made a change there and he’ll punt now, Logan will handle kickoffs and they both share extra points and field goals.”
All year, Condict gets the final call, although he’ll lean on the assessment of special teams coach Allen Sevier, based off the week of practice, pre-game work, and even after that, sometimes it comes down to a gut feeling.
While the Tuttle field goals proved to be important, it’s not the ultimate situation of say, trailing by a point in field goal range in the final seconds of Friday’s semifinal — or should they advance, next week’s title game.
That brings a tough moment of decision.
“The only reason it’s difficult is that I personally care for both of them and I’d like for them both to have that opportunity,” Condict said. “But I’d rather have a situation of kicking one good kick out of two guys than having just one guy available and thinking we have no chance.”
Bloxom has a theory on how that would go.
“Usually Ethan gets the close-range ones and I have the farthest ones,” he said, noting his longest was a 60-yarder “with quite a bit of wind” in practice.
“But if he’s on, he’s on and I wouldn’t blame them going that way. As long as we’re putting points on the board, that’s what matters.”
Wagoner’s contest with Poteau is a rematch of the 2019 4A semifinal contest and will be part of a day-night doubleheader at East Central University. At 7 p.m., Muskogee will take on Choctaw in the 6AII semifinals.
