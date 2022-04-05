Chandler Wood’s walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh scored Caynen David with the winning run and a road sweep of Perkins-Tryon on Tuesday, taking the second game 6-5 after winning the opener 2-0.
The Hornets (14-6, 7-2 4A-6) rallied from a 5-1 deficit, scoring one in the fourth, three in the fifth, then one on Wood’s single. It was his second RBI single of the game, having started the rally in the fourth, also with two outs.
Another two-out hit, Mason Pickering’s three-run single, tied it in the fifth.
Austin Fletcher worked three innings in relief, giving up one hit and struck out four and got the win. He walked three.
“We had some timely hits and had better at-bats late, which we didn’t have early, and Austin came in and threw really well,” said Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby.
Cole Leach struck out four over four innings, Two of the five runs he surrendered were unearned. In all, Hilldale survived errors.
Kielton Siedlik had a solo home run for Hilldale’s first run. He was 3-for-3.
In the opener, Siedlik scattered eight hits and four walks around five strikeouts but the shutout win was a step back to normalcy for the Hornet ace.
A week ago Monday, he gave up eight hits and six unearned runs in a 9-3 loss to Bristow, which went on to sweep the two-game series on Tuesday.
“Kielton pitched good when he needed to,” Frisby said. “Really even Cole in the second game threw good pitches. We hurt him with some mistakes defensively.”
Siedlik also drove in the first run for the Hornets on a single to right field, scoring David, who led the third inning off with a double.
A throwing error got Isaac Patterson — who stole third — home for the second run. Patterson was running for Wood, who walked and moved to second on Joey Myers’ single.
Perkins is 9-9 and 3-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.