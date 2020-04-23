Jeff Walker is leaving Porter girls basketball to become the head girls coach at Berryhill, which approved his hire in a meeting Thursday.
Walker coached two seasons at Porter. Prior to that, he was at Stigler the previous seven seasons.
"Really I felt good about the situation. They sold the program really well, administration feels like a good fit. In girls basketball you don't get many opportunities to go to a quality 4A program and I felt it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down."
Walker said he will have a virtual meeting with his players soon and will work with recently hired assistant coach Rylie Torrey, who won a state title at Locust Grove in 2015.
Berryhill was 15-11 last season, winning its district tournament contest before losing two straight in regionals to end its season. The Lady Chiefs were 17-9 in 2016-17 but also knocked out in regionals.
Walker's father, Jerry Walker, was principal and athletic director at Porter and was a longtime Fort Gibson girls basketball coach.
