The Freight Train rolled through the Civic Center on Saturday night and on the way out, let about 150 photo seekers pass through.
In between, there was this little matter of his homecoming MMA fight.
Alfred Walker took quicker care of that, dropping a punch at the 2:30 mark of the first round on Colton Hamm of Pocola while pinning him against the cage. It followed a flurry of punches that ultimately put Hamm there, where the referee stopped it.
Not only was the photo line longer than Walker’s bout, so was his thank-you speech to Muskogee, prepared and read by himself off his cell phone.
“I want them to see the potential in themselves,” he said. “That’s why I’m here. We didn’t know what the outcome was going to be in all this, but showing up, seeing the crowd, hearing the crowd, I’m honored and blessed to be in this situation, coming from Muskogee.”
On his knockout?
“Like I’ve said, I don’t plan anything. Whatever opens up, I take it. It’s just what you look for. When we were against the cage his face was exposed and I said to myself, I had to kill it.”
Walker, at 34 trying to make a second charge in MMA after going 12-1 in kickboxing, raised his record to 8-5 overall. Hamm is 4-5.
Next up?
I’m just going to try to do big things here and all over the state for a while,” Walker said.
Walker and River City teammate Steven Moore were both victorious. Moore, now living in Warner by way of Minnesota, was ahead on points when an arm bar on opponent Issac Sifuentes apparently caused the fighter out of Dimmitt, Texas to fracture his wrist, stopping the fight at 3:35 of the first round.
Both pro fights were scheduled four-round battles.
“I thought I was going to finish him with one of those submissions but he’s pretty good and was getting out of all of them,” he said. “I got him to the ground and said I’m going to finish him pretty quick, but he was rolling with everything.
“I pulled pretty hard on that arm bar (hold) and I felt his arm start to go. He kind of hit me with his other arm and just gave up and told me what had happened.”
Moore, who came to Oklahoma thanks to family ties to train with River City coach Ty Pilgrim, is finding it a fit.
“My family came from this area, I love training here and I’m loving it down here,” he said, adding he hopes to fight again in the next couple months.
Moore is now 2-2. Sifuentes dropped to 1-3.
Moore and Walker’s victories were the only pro matches. A seven-fight, three-round per fight amateur card preceded them. Those results:
Keeton Wheeler, Arkansas def. Stormy Charlton, Oklahoma, submisssion.
Oscar James, Jenks, dec. Michael Korves, Missouri (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).
Jaden Gwaltney, Jenks, def. Dylan Hale, Eufaula, TKO, 1:24, 2.
Jenna Deatherage, Little Rock, Ark., def. Megan Roddie, Round Rock, Texas, KO, 1:24, 3.
Wyatt Goade, Exeter, Mo., dec. Derek Alexander, Tulsa, split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28).
Adan Torres, Jenks, def. Caleb Fowler, Fort Smith, Ark., TKO, 1:29, 3rd.
Malik Thompson, Tulsa, def. Harley Foster, Muldrow, split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.