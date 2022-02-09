Old Man Winter had the final say last week.
Now that he’s given us a break, it’s been back to preparation for Alfred Walker, the fight card featuring his MMA fight set for this Saturday at the Civic Center.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and a now nine-fight card begins at 8 p.m.
“Honestly I’ve been focused on just me as the fighter,” said Walker, 7-5. “I believe Ty has everything under control. I’m focused on what’s important right now and that’s the fight,”
Ty is Ty Pilgrim, co-promoter along with him, as well as his coach and trainer.
“The extra week of training helps more than It done any damage, getting mentally focused and maintaining my weight for fight night,” said Walker. “Fight camp has been the same just an extra week, nothing different.”
Walker said the decision to delay the card was a joint one between Pilgrim, Civic Center manager John Cruz and himself.
“My biggest concern was the safety of out of towners, on top of the Civic Center being an emergency hub for anyone not having a place to go,” he said.
The other pro battle is Steve Moore, a recent transplant from Minnesota now living in Warner, taking on Isaac Sifuentez of Dimmitt, Texas, in a lightweight battle.
Both Moore and Walker are out of the River City MMA team. A third fighter from the River City team, amateur Cameron Veales, saw his opponent drop out. Pilgrim said they are still attempting to fill that spot before Saturday.
The card is as follows, in order as they will battle:
Amateur
Michael Korves, Missouri vs. Oscar James, Oklahoma
Dylan Hale, Arkansas vs. Jaden Gwalitney, Oklahoma
Megan Roddie vs. Jenna Deatherage, Arkansas
Keeton Wheeler, Arkansas vs. Stormy Charlton, Oklahoma
Wyatt Goade, Missouri vs. Derek Alexander, Oklahoma
Reese Lynn, Arkansas vs. Adan Torres, Oklahoma
Harley Foster, Oklahoma vs. Malik Thompson, Oklahoma
Pro card
Lightweight: Steve Moore (1-2), Warner vs. Isaac Sifuentez (1-2), Dimmitt, Texas
Featherweight: Alfred Walker, Muskogee vs. Colton Hamm, Arkansas
Tickets can be purchased online at www.muskogeeciviccenter.com or in person at the Civic Center box office. For questions, contact the Civic Center at (918) 684-6363.
