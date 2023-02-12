Alfred Walker atoned for his August MMA loss to Chuka Willis on Saturday at the Civic Center, but it took two decisions to get it right.
Somehow, confusion between the two sides reigned after Walker was declared the winner by decision after three rounds of fighting. The contracts were reviewed and it was found to reveal five five-minute rounds.
Walker held on and wound up winning by unanimous decision, 48-45 49-47, 49-46, in the main event at River City Fights 5.
In preliminary fights, Tyler Edgar won his debut by TKO, Brooklyn Freeman won by decision in the lone kickboxing battle, Dalton Fox won by TKO 1:56 into the second round and Darius Lewis by submission 56 seconds into the fight. All winners were part of Walker's River City team promotions. Cameron Veales also won in an exhibition fight.
In the other pro fight aside from Walker’s, Rodney Anderson won by tapout against Steven Moore.
