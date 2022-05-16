Jerry Ward’s retirement from coaching after 43 seasons has set off a chain reaction from one end of the court to the other at Webbers Falls.
Jordan Garner, who has been serving as boys coach, will move over to the girls side and replace Ward. Jim Glover is leaving Checotah to coach boys at Webbers Falls.
Garner has coached girls at Eufaula, for one season, missing state by a game, and Vian for six seasons on the girls side before going to Webbers Falls to coach boys, up to now. He has a daughter, Anistyn, who will be a junior. He also coached at Gore for six seasons on the boys side prior to going to Eufaula.
“I tried to get Jerry to stay until my daughter was done, but when he decided to retire, I didn’t want to coach both along with becoming high school principal,” Garner said. “The boys program is going to be in good shape and I’ve enjoyed the times I coached girls before.”
Glover has coached the Checotah girls for seven seasons. Prior to that he spent 21 seasons on the boys side at Oktaha. At Oktaha his teams reached the 3A quarterfinals in 2001 and the 2A semifinals in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009, then quarterfinals in 2012.
He’ll inherit a team with four starters returning next season.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to the coaching boys. I think my gambling, up-tempo style fits them and these kids have had some success,” he said.
Ward, a 1976 Webbers Falls grad, had two stints at his alma mater, the first from 1979 to 1998 where his girls teams won two state championships, 1991 and 1996, and made state 11 seasons. In between, he spent nine years at Warner, where they reached state in 2001 and 2003. In his second tenure at Webbers, he led the boys to state in 2017, the girls in 2018 and girls again in 2021.
“When you first start coaching you never think I’m going to be at this 43 years. Every day you get up to go to work and make your program better and teach your kids,” Ward said. “You look back and wonder where did the time go. But I’ve got two grandsons who will be a sophomore and a sixth-grader, both of them are in Eufaula, and I want to be a granddad.”
