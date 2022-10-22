WARNER — Rafe Watkins returned to the sideline at Warner on Friday night but this time as the visiting head coach and his Class 2A No. 5 Prague Red Devils eked out a 7-0 victory over the Eagles in District 2A-5 action.
Prague (8-0, 5-0) came in to the game with an average margin of victory of 50 points but ran in to Warner (6-2, 3-2) and a defense that was able to hold the Red Devils scoreless through the first three quarters.
“Tonight, what a game. Two teams getting after it, it was hard fought and I knew those kids (Warner) were gonna be great and be able to play,” said Watkins. “They stuffed us. We’ve been having our way with people with running the ball but we couldn’t do that tonight.”
The Eagles had a bend but not break mentality through the first three quarters. Warner only gave up 181 yards of total offense to the Red Devils in the first half. In the second half Warner gave up fewer yards — 169 yards of total offense — but gave up the game’s only touchdown — a pass play.
“I told them after the game it’s only a 7-0 ball game against the number five team in the state. We have nothing to hang our heads on,” said first-year Warner head coach Cooper Mitchell.
Prague’s fourth-quarter scoring drive was arguably their best drive of the night. Starting at their own 15-yard line, the Red Devils switched from Aiden Auld at quarterback and brought in Rex Geiser who directed the 14-play drive. The Red Devils used a balance of running and throwing — eight pass plays and six rushes — and capped the drive on an 11-yard toss from Auld to Joe Fixico for the score.
“I would like to say that we didn’t play well but that would be an injustice to Warner. They played hard and just made us look bad,” added Watkins.
Mitchell concurred with that assessment saying, “We’ll come back ready to work Monday. This game shows what we are capable of being. I really think it opened a bunch of their eyes. Some of them are pretty upset right now I mean obviously we lost, but I think it’s a real eye opener of what we are capable of and what we can be.”
The Warner offense struggled to move the ball effectively against the Red Devils. Quarterback Jace Jackson was held to 65 yards passing on the night and the offense was held to zero yards rushing in the first half and negative seven in the second half.
Watkins picked up victory number 200 in his coaching career and added, “That’s always a milestone for coaches and that means you’ve lasted a long time and had a lot of great players. And I have certainly had that.
“And this group that played against us tonight was responsible for nine of those wins last year. But to get that you have to have great players and great assistant coaches and I have been blessed with both.”
Warner returns to action next Friday when they host Tahlequah Sequoyah.
PRAGUE 7, WARNER 0
Prague0007—7 Warner0000—0
Scoring summary
Fourth Quarter
PHS- Joe Fixico 11 pass from Rex Greiser (Robbie Schiltz kick)10:47
Team Stats
PHSWHS
First downs156
Rushes-Yards44-20327-(-)7
Passing Yards17265
Passes C-A-I8-18-07-16-2
Punts-Avg.5-356-42
Fumbles-lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards9-785-40
Individual leaders
Rushing: WHS-Preston Cannen 18-19; PHS-Grant McGinnis 9-54
Passing: WHS- Jace Jackson 7-16-2 65 yds: Aiden Auld 8-18-0 132, Rex Geiser 5-5-0 40 TD
Receiving: WHS- Brayden Terrell 4-31, Caden Thompson 2-20: PHS- Joe Fixico 7-66 TD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.