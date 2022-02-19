WARNER---A pair of second-half runs sparked the Warner Eagles Saturday night as they upset No.17- ranked Nowata 47-42 at the Warner Event Center in the Class 2A Area II district playoffs.
The victory puts the Eagles into the championship bracket for next weeks regional tournament at Nowata where they will play Caney Valley at 8 p.m. Thursday.
“We had some great practices this week. We knew they would play man-to-man on us and I told the kids to just go out and have some fun,” said Eagles coach Anthony Porter. “We used a couple of different defenses, and we did a real good job of slowing down their two good guards as Jace Jackson and Jase McKenzie did a great job of guarding them.”
Warner owned a 13-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Ironmen went on an 8-2 run to tie the game at 15-all and Skyler Steven’s 3-pointer gave Nowata their first lead at 18-15. The Ironmen would stretch that lead to seven early in the third quarter before the Eagles would reel off nine unanswered points to take back the lead at 33-31 with 2:40 to play in the quarter.
But Nowata would get five straight points to go back up 36-33 before Landon Swallow hit one of his three treys in the game to tie the score at 36-all after three quarters.
After the Ironmen got the first bucket of the final stanza, the Eagles went to work and ran off seven unanswered points including a pair of crucial buckets by Blake Ellis to take a 43-38 lead. And while the Eagles defense limited Nowata to just six points in the final quarter while forcing four turnovers, the offense tacked on an additional four points for the final margin.
Hayden McElyea led all scorers with 15 points for the Eagles (10-11) and Swallow added 10 while Jace Thompson had 13 for Nowata (15-5), which now falls into the consolation bracket at regionals next Thursday afternoon.
Girls:
Warner 55, Nowata 26
Cracker-jack guard Alexis Fowler almost outscored the entire Nowata team putting in 24 points as the 10th-ranked Lady Eagles coasted to an easy win.
They will play Caney Valley next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Nowata in the regional tournament.
“Our plan was to run the ball because we felt like we could beat them up and down the court and get some easy looks at the basket," said Warner coach Mindi Peters. "We knew pressure defense would give them some trouble and so we played man defense the whole game and put pressure on them. They let us play physical and we played hard and aggressive.”
The Lady Ironmen had a chance to close the gap in the second quarter as they went to the free throw line 10 times but only cashed in on six of the opportunities. For the game the pressure defense of Warner was successful as Nowata was just 8-of-25 from the field while turning the ball over 27 times.
Nowata will play in the consolation bracket at next week’s regional tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Jordan Jackson joined Fowler in double figures for the Lady Eagles (16-5) with 11 points. Mackenzie Barnes was the leading scorer for Nowata (7-13) with nine points.
