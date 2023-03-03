Jace Jackson had a game-high 16 points as Warner advanced to Saturday’s area consolation finals with a 39-27 win over Fairland on Friday at Cleveland in the Class 2A Area III consolation semifinals.
The Eagles have won five of their six postseason games thus far and will take a 15-13 record into Saturday’s final against the loser between Dale and Colcord in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. Warner’s only loss in the playoffs was a one-point decision to Colcord in the regional semifinals.
It was 14-11 at the half. Warner outscored Fairland 10-3 to go up double-digits and the lead peaked at 35-19 on Brayden Terrell’s three-point paly with 2:53 to play.
Oktaha 71, Walters 52
Fueled by 15 3-pointers, the Tigers (22-8) led most of the contest and will face the Oklahoma Christian-Wister loser from Friday night in a 7:30 p.m. contest Saturday.
Grant Edwards had six on his own, representing all his points in the contest. His 18 points was overshadowed by two teammates — Maddox Edwards had five 3s to finish with 19 points. Hunter Dearman had four and also finished with 19 points.
The 15 treys isn’t a season high for the Tigers. They had 18 in a game in the Indianola Tournament.
Girls:
Oktaha 67, Minco 54
Ava Scott had 28 points and the Lady Tigers will play the loser of the Howe and Amber-Poccaset contest in a 6 p.m. contest on Saturday.
Oktaha kept a double-digit lead for a good part of the contest, though it did dip into single-digits on a couple occasions. One of those was at 44-37 late in the third and Brynna Rodden answered for Oktaha with three 3s to lead an 11-0 run to go up 55-37. Rodden finished with 18 points.
The Lady Tigers (23-5) have won nine of their last 10 and got here with a 53-31 thumping of Walters on Thursday on Scott’s 20-point headway.
Roland 44, Eufaula 40
The Lady Ironheads’ season game to an end in the Class 3A Area III consolation semifinals despite a game-high 18 points from Kambri Williams and a frantic fourth-quarter rally.
Down 37-25, Williams hit a pair of 3s as part of an 11-0 run to make it a one-point game with 2:14 to play. Addison Cole, who had 14 to lead Roland, drained a 3 a tthe other end with 1:42 to play to make it 40-36 and Eufaula wouldn’t get that close again.
Eufaula ends the year 16-10.
