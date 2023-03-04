CLEVELAND – The rigors of playing three straight days finally caught up to Warner’s boys’ basketball team. That and a Colcord defense that refused to let one of the Eagles’ top players get into a groove.
Colcord erased an early deficit and then held Warner to under 30 percent field goal shooting as the fifth-ranked Hornets defeated the Eagles, 49-37, Saturday night in the Class 2A Area III consolation championship at Cleveland’s Event Center.
“I think it was obvious that our legs were kinda gone tonight,” said Warner head coach Anthony Porter. “Shots that we usually hit didn’t go down.”
It was the second time in eight days that Warner faced Colcord. The Hornets defeated Warner, 45-44, in last week’s regionals in a game that the Eagles had a chance to win at the end. It was a game that caused Colcord to make adjustments in last night’s contest.
“The one think they did tonight that they didn’t do last week was faceguard Jace (Jackson),” Porter said. “It seemed like every time he would try and get to the basket there would be three or four guys around him.”
The adjustment worked as Colcord (18-7) held Jackson scoreless until the final three minutes of the first half. Jackson finished with 14 points but 10 of those came in the final four minutes of the game.
Warner looked up to the challenge early on hitting three of first four baskets and taking a 7-5 lead on a 3-pointer by Adam Thompson with 4:50 left in the first. But it would be Warner’s last lead as the Eagles missed their next 10 field goal attempts.
The Eagles shot just 27 percent from the field through the first three quarters and scored just 19 points. Warner trailed by as many as 16 midway through the fourth quarter before forcing turnovers and getting an offensive spark from Jackson.
“I felt like the only chance we had was to apply full-court pressure,” Porter said. “They didn’t handle it very well and it allowed us to get some steals and hit some shots.”
Jackson’s 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining cut the Hornet lead to 39-30 and a short jumper by Julian Hensley made it 41-32. But the Eagles missed their next seven shots and Colcord hit its free throws to advance to next week’s state tournament.
It was a disappointing end to a season that started with a struggled but ended with improvement.
“We never quit,” Porter said. “It was tough at first switching from football. But once we got in the basketball mindset practices got better and better and you could see the difference.”
Warner finishes at 15-14 but won nine of its last 14.
