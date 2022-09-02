Warner High has changed football coaches on the eve of the Eagles’ season opener as John Williams has been relieved of those duties and quarterbacks/receivers coach Cooper Mitchell will take over as interim head coach.
John Hart, Warner’s Sports Information Director, confirmed the change Friday after superintendent David Vinson responded by text saying only “It is a personnel matter and out of respect for our employee I have no comment at this time.”
Williams was an assistant at Warner under Rafe Watkins in Watkins’ only season as head coach last year. When Watkins left to go to Prague, Williams was hired as head coach.
This is Mitchell’s first season on staff.
Warner goes to Savanna tonight to start the 2022 season.
Williams withheld comment at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.