Solid defense and balanced, consistent scoring was the game plan for Warner’s girls basketball squad Tuesday night.
That plan was executed to the tune of a seventh consecutive win and fourth in five games against ranked opponents, as the Class 2A No. 5 Lady Eagles dominated Class A No. 15 Strother 67-37 at the Warner Event Center.
The Lady Eagles, just missing the state tournament last season in the area consolation finals but with four starters back, are 11-1 on the year now with their biggest win of the four against ranked foes.
“We want consistency night in, night out, and always to come out and play great defense,” Warner coach Mindi Peters said. “I feel like we can do a lot of things matching up with other teams. We’ve got a little more experience and learning to control a little more on both sides of the court.”
It took almost two minutes for either team to score, but then one team found the mark often.
Alexis Fowler got Warner on the scoreboard with a 3 off right wing with 6:29 on the clock, then went to the other wing to drain a 3 at 4:39 of the opening quarter, leading to a Strother timeout. They kept Strother to one-shot possessions often and held the visitors without a field goal until the 2:59 mark and McKenzy Gillispie’s 3, making it 10-4. Warner then ran off five unanswered and led 15-4 at the break.
Jordan Jackson had all 11 of her points in the first half and Warner had a 33-9 lead at the break.
It then became Peyton Sikes’ time to step up.
The 6-foot forward scored on a putback to make it 46-16 with 3:58 to play in the third. That equaled the final outcome, but thanks in part to 12 of her game-high 15 points coming in the quarter, Warner led 53-19 going to the fourth.
Two of her baskets in the quarter were 3s.
“We’ve always had her inside then outside every once in a while, but her comfort level is growing out there,” Peters said.
Fowler and Harlie Chesser had 13 points each.
Warner heads to the Kiefer Tournament on Thursday with an eye at a potential semifinal matchup with the lone blemish on their record. Kiefer, ranked No. 5 in 3A, beat Warner in the finals of the Preston Tournament, just after the Eagles beat the host, currently one spot above them in the 2A coaches rankings.
They first must beat Metro Christian on Thursday.
“We’d like another shot this weekend just to tweak some things and fix what we didn’t do well the first time,” Peters said.
