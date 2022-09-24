WARNER – Warner and its head coach Cooper Mitchell entered District 2A-5 play with a perfect record. Despite a fast start, mistakes and penalties gave the Eagles their first loss of the season.
Vian’s Diego Ramos passed for 176 yards and two touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Wolverines overcame a sluggish start for a 44-14 win over Warner Friday night at Eagle Field.
“We came out and competed,” Mitchell said. “But we made some small mistakes that they took advantage of and it kind of got them on a roll.”
Warner (3-1, 0-1) came out ready to play. Carson Parks, who had three tackles for losses, stopped Vian’s Masyn Wright on fourth and one from the Warner 45 on Vian’s opening possession.
The Eagles then marched down the field to take a 7-0 lead on a 5-yard pass from Jace Jackson to Ty Vinson. Preston Cannon carried the ball 10 times for 41 yards on the 11-play drive.
“Warner came out hot and ready to play,” said Vian head coach Gary Willis. “I think getting behind woke us up.”
Vian (2-2, 1-0), responded with a 79-yard drive that ended with a 52-yard touchdown run by DeSean Mays. It was the first of two long touchdown runs for Mays, who finished with 112 yards rushing on just four carries.
Then things began to fall apart for Warner. The Eagles failed to cover the ensuing kickoff which appeared to be going out of bounds. Instead, Vian’s Jacob Brannet recovered at the Warner 14.
Vian, which was penalized 14 times for 134 yards, found itself backed up to the 38 due to a pair of major penalties. However, on third and long, Ramos found Dreighten Fletcher open for a 34-yard scoring pass to give the Wolverines a 16-7 lead.
“There were just too many mistakes and penalties that led to big plays,” Mitchell said. “Now we just need to come back ready to work and get better.”
Big plays continued to benefit Vian while they plagued Warner. There was a 45-yard by Mays and then a 61-yard pass from Ramos to Brannet. Ramos found Brannet for another score right before half as the Wolverines took a 38-7 lead.
Warner, which had 55 yards on its opening drive, was held to four total yards the remainder of the first half.
Both teams struggled through much of the second half. Vian’s only score came on a halfback pass from Mays to Wright to make it 44-14.
Warner’s defense set up its only score in the second half. Caden Thompson intercepted a pass and returned it to the Vian 28. Two penalties moved the ball to the 12 where Cannon ran it in for the final score. Cannon finished with 99 yards rushing on 26 carries.
