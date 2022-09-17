CHOUTEAU — The Warner Eagles continued their winning ways thanks in large part to a 177- yard rushing night by running back Preston Cannon as they closed out the non-district part of their schedule with a 33-14 win over the Chouteau-Mazie Wildcats here Friday night.
The Eagles (3-0) dominated the Wildcats in the first half holding the home team to just 76 yards of offense while building up a 20-0 lead. And things looked even better after Braiden Tyrell returned the second half kickoff 82 yards for a score, but the Wildcats would fight back.
“We started off pretty well and into the third quarter, but then we kind of got lulled to sleep and they were killing us with the quarterback lead even though we talked about that play all week long,” said interim head coach Cooper Mitchell.
Warner scored on their second possession of the game, going 54 yards in seven plays with Cannon helping move the ball into Wildcat territory with his power running. On a third-and-8, Eagles quarterback Jace Jackson found Tyrell on a 27-yard touchdown pass as time expired in the first quarter.
On Chouteau’s next possession, the Eagles’ Kaleb Spradlin jarred the ball loose from Chouteau quarterback Nick Lunsford and picked it up and rumbled to the Wildcat 11-yard line. Cannon converted on a fourth-and-goal from the 2 to make it 14-0.
Following a Chouteau punt, Warner put on its most impressive drive, going 90 yards in just seven plays with Cannon slipping a tackle and going 32-yards for the score and with a failed conversion it was 20-0 at intermission.
But following Tyrell’s kickoff return to open the third quarter, momentum shifted to Chouteau. The Wildcats mounted their own impressive drive of 73 yards with Lunsford and running back Toby Burkholder doing most of the heavy lifting, but it was Reed Asche with a 25-yard scamper to the Eagle 15 that set up a Burkholder 1-yard TD run to put the Wildcats on the board midway through the third quarter.
Warner took the kickoff and drove it 67 yards with Jackson hitting a couple of key passes along the way including a three-yard scoring pass to Wyatt Hamilton to up the count to 33-7. Warner stopped the next Chouteau drive with an interception by Adam Thompson but then went three-and-out with a short punt to give the Wildcats a short field, and they took advantage, going 44 yards highlighted by a 41-yard run by Lunsford and Burkholder again bulldozing his way in from the 1-yard line to make it 33-14.
The Wildcats (0-3) then recovered an onsides kick and moved it to the Warner 12 but fumbled the ball and Spradlin came up with it to seal the Eagles victory.
“We just got too complacent, and we’ve just got to learn to start finishing games,” said Mitchell. “To Chouteau’s credit they made some great second-half adjustments and had much more of an offense. Going into this game we knew we would be run heavy due to some adversity we faced, and we put a lot of pressure on Preston, and he really came through for us.”
The Eagles will be home next week to begin district play against Class 2A No. 6 Vian.
