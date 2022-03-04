SKIATOOK---It was a David and Goliath classic, female version.
The Goliath was the Lady Indians of Pocola — 24-1 on the season, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, and a starting lineup that included three juniors and a senior with three starters 5-9 or taller. The David was the Lady Eagles of Warner, ranked 10th in the state with a starting lineup that featured two sophomores and a freshman and just one starter that managed 5-9.
David gave Goliath all he wanted and more, but in the end fell to Pocola 61-53 in the Class 2A Area II championship game at the Brooks Walton Activity Center. Pocola moves on to the state tournament next week while Warner will have to play again Saturday to try and reach state for the first time since the early 2000s.
“Our kids have been playing really well and playing hard and we had some good momentum built up going into this ball game,” said Warner coach Mindi Peters.
The taller Lady Indians opened the game running and getting open looks out of a high-low post offense and led 24-15 after the first quarter. They managed to get their widest lead of the game at 35-25 halfway through the second quarter and owned an eight-point lead at the half.
But then the Lady Eagles started cutting the margin down. The got four quick points to start the third quarter and were down by just four. But every time Warner rallied back, the Lady Indians seemed to find an answer to keep the Lady Eagles at bay.
Warner then went on a 12-4 run late in the third quarter to get to within a point at 46-45. Pocola got a 3-pointer from Bailey Lairamore, who led the Lady Indians with 16 points, to give them a 49-45 lead after three.
The Lady Eagles pulled back to within a point at 51-50 early in the final quarter. But again, the Lady Indians managed to stretch that back to five with three minutes to play in the game.
Warner came back with an old-fashioned 3-point play by Mattie Berry to make it 55-53 with 2:27 to play. Over the next minute and a half, Pocola missed the front of a one-and-one free throw chance, Warner’s Jordan Jackson made a steal but was called for a charge as she tried to take it to the hoop and both teams took timeouts.
Finally with :49 left, Warner was called for a foul and Mika Scott hit both ends of the one-and-one to make it 57-53. After another Warner turnover, Scott was fouled and hit two more charities and Lairamore capped it off with a short jumper for the Lady Indians with 10 seconds left.
“We had two opportunities in the fourth quarter to tie the game or take the lead and didn’t get calls at the rim that we were hoping we would get and that really changed the momentum of the game,” said Peters. “We talk about rising to the occasion and tonight our girls definitely did just that.”
Sophomore Harlie Chesser led all scorers with 17 points including five from beyond the arc and Berry was also in double figures for the Lady Eagles with 11 points.
But Warner (18-6) is far from done. The Lady Eagles get another chance to punch their ticket to state Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. here in a rematch with Fairland, whom they beat 50-35 in regionals earlier this week.
“Fairland will be ready for us. They’ve had a chance to go back and look at things they didn’t do right the other night and we’ll just have to come out and be fearless again tomorrow night,” said Peters.
Boys:
Preston 55, Warner 45
Jervais Goree had 26 points and five 3s as the Pirates took down the Eagles in the 2A boys consolation semifinals.
Preston jumped out to a 10-5 lead after a quarter and led 32-19 at the half. Brayden Terrell had two 3s in the quarter for the Eagles, but Markhi Johnson had a hot hand for Preston with 10 of the Pirates 22 points in the period.
Jace Jackson had 14 points, nine in the second half. Landon Swallow and Terrell had eight points each.
Warner ends Anthony Porter’s first season at the school as coach with a 12-13 record after a Cinderella run to within a game of playing for state.
Preston moves on to the area consolation finals Saturday night with a 19-9 record.
