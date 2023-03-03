Defense is the name of the game according to most basketball coaches and for the sixth-ranked Warner Lady Eagles that was the key as they used a smothering man-to-man defense to upset the top-ranked Dale Lady Pirates 47-42 at the Class 2A Area III area tournament in Cleveland Friday night and punch their ticket to next week’s state tournament.
The Lady Pirates, winners of 27 straight games since losing their season opener to Preston, were held to their lowest point total since that opening loss while the Lady Eagles blew past the 34-point average that the Dale defense has averaged by opposing teams this season.
“We had a defensive strategy for each of their players and we just executed it perfectly,” said an elated Warner head coach Mindi Peters. “The girls stepped up big on offense and defense and we hit really well on offense. They were really pumped in the locker room at halftime, but we were really focused and full of praise for the girls.”
On offense, Warner was hot all night from the field going 17-of-38 for the game and 9-of-22 from 3-point land as junior Peyton Sikes led the way with 16 points. The Lady Eagles rolled out to 15-8 lead early in the second quarter only to have Dale score seven unanswered points to make it a one-point game with 3:56 to play.
But the Lady Eagles closed out the quarter with a 9-0 run of their own and led by 10 at halftime 24-14. Dale made one more run in the late third and early fourth quarter that got them to within six at 37-31.
Freshman Kambree Ellis came off the bench to score five clutch points in the final quarter sandwiched around a trey by Dale to make an eight-point lead with 3:45 to play and the Lady Pirates would not get any closer until they scored four points in the final 20 seconds to make it a five-point win for Warner.
Sikes 16 points included four 3-pointers, but she admitted to some butterflies before the game going against a storied Dale team steeped in tradition with seven state titles over the years and a trip to the state semifinals last year.
“Before the game we were all nervous but once the game started the adrenalin started pumping. We went into the game knowing we were the underdogs and had nothing to lose,” said Sikes. “Our man is our best defense and then we helped out in the post and our guards were really quick to get out on their shooters. I’m just in shock that we’re going to get to go to state.”
For Dale (27-2), Sydney Griggs led the scoring with 15 points and Brook Rutland added 14.
The Lady Eagles will be making their first appearance at the state tournament since 2003 and will take with them a nine-game winning streak. The state tournament in Oklahoma City starts Tuesday with pairings and game times to be announced over the weekend by the OSSAA.
