WARNER---Live by the 3 — and win by the 3.
At least that was the way things played out for the Lady Eagles of Warner as they connected on 10-of-23 from beyond the arc on the way to a 47-34 win over Morris in the girls championship game of the Warner Cherokee Classic at the Warner Event Center Saturday night. I
t was the first win for the host team in the five-year history of the tournament which pleased coach Mindi Peters.
“It feels really good. It’s been five years in the making. We’ve been in the finals four of the five years and it’s nice to finally win it.”
Alexis Fowler hit a pair of 3s out of the gate for Warner and Harlie Chesser added a third to stake the Lady Eagles to an early 9-0 lead which they never surrendered. Morris got as close as seven points midway through the second quarter, but Warner outscored the Lady Eagles from the west 19-6 over the next 6 1/2 minutes to gain their widest lead of the night at 38-18 at the 5:26 mark of the third quarter.
Morris was never able to cut the deficit to single digits the rest of the way. And while Warner was lighting it up from the outside, Peters was more excited about the Lady Eagles play at the other end of the court.
“We came out like a house on fire on offense, but we played outstanding on defense and in the end that was what made the difference in the game,” she said, “and it was probably one of our best games of the year on defense.”
The Warner defense limited Morris to just 12 field goals in 37 attempts while they were 16-of-41 on the night. Chesser and Fowler led the way for Warner (8-1) with 15 and 14 points respectively while Morris (7-3) was paced by Maddie Moore with 12 points and Kaleah Barnett with 11.
Warner will get a break until next Friday when the Lady Eagles play at Central Sallisaw.
Boys:
Keys 46, Okay 39
A tenacious Keys defense and the senior leadership of seniors Reed Trimble and Trenton Nichols proved to be too much for the young Mustangs in the title game with the Cougars, ranked No. 13 in Class 3A, claiming their second title in this tournament in the last three years.
The loss was the first of the season for Okay, ranked No. 5 in Class A, giving them a mark of 11-1 and the lowest point output of the season.
“I really didn’t want that (first loss) to happen but it was bound to sooner or later,” said Mustang head coach Chad Clark. “Keys played great defense and shot the ball well. They’re an experienced team and they played like it tonight.
“I told the kids after the game that the simple mistakes we make like missed free throws or wide open 3s we’ve gotten away with so far but we made those mistakes tonight against a good team and they came back to hurt us.”
The Mustangs took an early 4-3 lead but the Cougars outscored Okay 16-5 over the next eight minutes to lead 19-9 halfway through the second quarter. They upped the lead to 16 at 37-21 early in the final quarter when the Mustangs began to rally. Chase Clark hit a trey for Okay to make 42-34 with 1:20 left but Trimble and Nichols both cashed in on one-and-one opportunities to put the game away for Keys (9-1).
Nichols was the game’s high scorer with 19 points and Trimble had 16 while the Cougar defense kept the Mustangs high-powered Diezel Davis under control though he did manage 15 points and Duckee Swimmer added 11 for Okay.
Next up for the Mustangs will be a trip to Porter on Tuesday.
