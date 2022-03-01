The Warner girls find themselves one win from a state tournament berth after taking down Fairland 50-35 on Tuesday in the Class 2A Area II regional championship in Nowata.
The No. 10 Lady Eagles (18-5) heads to Skiatook to face No. 2 Pocola in the area championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The winner of that game punches its ticket to the Class 2A State Tournament.
Warner held an 8-5 lead after the first quarter and just kept building on its advantage. At halftime it was 21-15, and by the end of the third quarter the Lady Eagles pushed the lead to 34-24.
Alexis Fowler had a game-high 16 points for the Lady Eagles while Mattie Berry finished with 10 points.
Boys:
OK Union 45, Warner 32
The Eagles find themselves needing to win three straight games for a state tournament bid after falling in the Class 2A Area II regional championship game on Tuesday.
Warner heads to Skiatook to take on Chouteau at 3 p.m. Thursday in a win-or-go-home consolation round game.
The Eagles trailed by four points after the first quarter and by seven, 21-14, at halftime.
Jace Jackson led the way for Warner (11-12) with nine points while Justice Cockrell, Hayden McElyea and Landon Swallow ties for next high with six points each.
