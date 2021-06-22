Warner's Wyatt Hamilton tossed a no-hitter, but didn’t get the shutout for Three Rivers in an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Tuesday.
Hamilton walked four and struck out four, but held Doenges Ford hitless in an 8-2 win at Bartlesville.
A first-inning error and a passed ball in the seventh after two of three walks in the inning messed up the shutout. But a fielder’s choice groundout to shortstop Darren Manes (Stigler) capped the hitless effort.
Chase Hudson (Lincoln Christian) had a solo home run in the first and was 3-for-4 with two RBIS. Brock Butler (Checotah) had a two-run double in the seventh.
Three Rivers won the first game 9-5. Harley Shaffer (Oktaha) had a three-run home run in the sixth with his team trailing 4-3. He was one of four Bandits with two hits. He also tripled.
Three Rivers (13-6) takes on Fort Smith Sportsman in Fort Smith in a 6 p.m. doubleheader on Thursday.
