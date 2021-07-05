Warner native Cassie Mitchell is headed back to her third Paralympic Games next month.
Mitchell, now living in Atlanta where she’s a research engineer and part of the faculty at Georgia Tech’s biomedical engineering department, will complete for the third time in the Paralympics, which follow the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo Aug. 24-Sept. 5.
She’ll compete as an F51 classification in the club throw and discus events. F51 representing limb deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement.
It’s her first competition at this level since her 2017 World Championship in the discus and a silver medal in the club throw. She took a silver in the discus, a bronze in the club throw and was seventh in the 50-meter backstroke in swimming at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.
In the London Paralympics, she was fourth in the 100, 200 and discus.
Mitchell also is a National Institute of Health primary investigator pursuing research in neurological injuries and diseases.
She was set on running track at William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., where she would also be a pre-med major. She was also an outstanding barrel racer among other rodeo activities, having won four world championship event titles and two all-around titles. She could have easily done that or pursued gymnastics, something she began doing at the age of 2 and eventually becoming part of an elite team competing statewide.
But then as she began college, she came down with Neuromyelitis Optica or Devic’s Disease, an auto-immune, inflammatory disease of the central nervous system in which there are episodes of inflammation and damage to the myelin (fatty, protective covering of nerves) that almost exclusively affect the optic (eye) nerves and spinal cord. After recovery, she enrolled at Oklahoma State where she took up wheelchair basketball and became an All-American in it before graduating with a degree in chemical engineering.
She was on track for earning a spot in the 2008 Paralympics in cycling when complications from the disease struck her again.
Mitchell has over 75 research publications with her research having been honored with the International Motoneuron Society Young Investigator Award.
