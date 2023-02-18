WARNER — On a night when two of the main spark plugs weren’t exactly hitting on all cylinders, the sixth ranked Lady Eagles of Warner used a strong first half offense, a stingy defense in the second half and a last-second free throw to hold off Chouteau 45-44 to capture a district championship out of Class 2A Area III on Saturday night at the Warner Event Center.
Junior Alexis Fowler put in 13 of her 16 points in the first half but the usually red-hot junior Harlie Chesser was held scoreless on the night. Coming to the rescue was sophomore Jordan Jackson, who had a game-high 17 points, and senior Tyia Fulbright who hit one of two free throws with 5.6 seconds left in the game for the winning margin.
Chouteau, who fell to 12-9, "has been playing really good basketball the past four or five games so we knew it would be tough,” said Lady Eagles coach Mindi Peters.
“They play good defense, rebound well and hustle and they’re going to surprise some people as the playoffs continue. We had some turnovers in the second half and we missed several little bump shots throughout the ball game that would have helped extend our lead.”
Leading 25-18 at the break, Warner (19-4) shot just 3-of-13 from the field in the third quarter with two of those being treys by Jackson and the Lady Wildcats cut the Warner lead to five after three quarters.
The Lady Eagles maintained that margin until Karli Kuehne nailed a 3-pointer for Chouteau with 1:56 left to make it 43-41 Warner. On the next possession Peyton Sikes missed one of those “bumps” that Peters mentioned right under the basket, but the Wildcats turned the ball right back over and it remained a two-point game when Chouteau called a timeout with 35 seconds left.
Since they had fouls to give and the clock in Warner’s favor, the Wildcats committed four quick fouls over the next eight seconds finally putting Jackson at the free-throw line with 28.9 seconds left. But she missed the front end of the one-and-one. Peyton Sikes was fouled on a follow shot and hit one of two charities to make it a three-point game.
With 17 ticks left, Chouteau’s Chesney Inglett, who had 15 points for the Lady Cats, hit a trey to tie it up at 44-all. After two Chouteau timeouts, Warner worked the ball down and Fulbright was fouled on a drive to the bucket, missing the first free throw but the second bounced around the rim and fell in with 5.6 seconds to win it for the Lady Eagles.
“Overall, I’m proud of the girls. They stuck with it when things got tight and hit when the needed to at the end and I didn’t feel like they ever lost their composure,” said Peters.
Boys: Warner 37, Chouteau 32
In a low-scoring boys district title game, the Eagles (11-12) led most of the way, but Wildcat senior Brett Gwartney was a thorn in Warner’s side all night as he scored 21 of Chouteau’s 32 points including some NBA-range 3-pointers.
“That 24 (Gwartney) is really good and it was a chore trying to stop him,” said a happy Warner head coach Anthony Porter. “We tried to switch him off and double him and he still got open but down the stretch Jace (Jackson) did a good job on him and made it tough on him.
"The key to our win was defense. We play tight man-to-man defense and we also got some big rebounds down the stretch.”
Chouteau’s only lead of the night was at the end of first quarter, 12-11. Neither team was stellar in the second quarter but the Eagles outscored Chouteau 9-3 to lead at intermission 20-15.
The second half would see Warner increase the lead only to have Chouteau (5-18) come back and cut it to a one or two points, the last being 34-32 Warner with 1:54 to play.
As in the girls game, Chouteau spent the next seconds giving up fouls to try and get the ball back until the Eagles worked the ball around inside to Brayden Terrell who hit a crib shot and was fouled to make it an old-fashioned three-point play and the 37-32 lead.
Gwartney, with Jackson guarding him tight, missed a pair of 3-point tries down the stretch and the Eagles escaped with the win.
All four teams advance to next week’s regionals at Colcord with the Eagles playing the host Hornets at 6 and 7:30 pm Thursday while the Wildcat teams will play Chelsea in the consolation bracket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.