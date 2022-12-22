By Cooper Lange’s own admission, he just kind of fell in love with cars.
Last December, he really got into them after learning the basics on his first vehicle.
“I bought a 1994 Mazda Miata and completely rebuilt the engine and everything,” he said.
Then he found out about a STEM class (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) starting up at Warner High School where the first project was all about cars.
It started with a $500 rolling chassis. It will eventually be a factory stock race car making the rounds at nearby tracks this spring. And the students involved will have a chance to be part of the race team.
Warner superintendent David Vinson, for years himself a dirt track racer, said the idea was inspired in part by a program at the University of Northwestern Ohio, which has its own race team.
“We took a trip up there to see their program and what they do when we were putting ours together,” he said. “We hope to have a conduit for our kids to go there to be a part of their program and continue in that direction.”
In the meantime, about a dozen or so kids gather on afternoons with welding torches and other tools, with what will ultimately be a race car with Warner’s logo and colors.
It was a natural attraction for Reed Pickering.
He has his own racing background — working on the crew of Kearney Weaver, a driver on the Sooner Late Model regional series.
“The first car I ever worked on was a 1997 Chevy Silverado. I learned to change brake rotors and pads,” he said. “I got interested in the racing aspect. I’ve been a crew guy but this all inspires me to come out as a driver. I like to win.”
Lynn Hubler teaches the class.
“Kids enjoy sports, band, FFA. We felt this could be a niche for students who enjoyed cars,” Hubler said. “But we also had kids who didn’t have the slightest idea how you put a chuck on an air hose when they started.
“I don’t expect everyone here to have race cars in their future, but everyone has to have a car eventually and hopefully this gives everyone taking the class the confidence to tackle something on it.”
There’s various aspects of the program — body fabrication, automotive care, fundraising and budget — that are learned.
Justin Duke has had two generations of family that have been in the tire business, with his parents recently selling their shop. Before that, there were summers he spent working there.
It set the path for him being in the class, but the class itself has shaped a new area of interest that he thinks he may make a career of.
He enjoys operating a CNC Plasma Cutter machine, which cuts through electrically conductive materials by means of an accelerated jet of hot plasma.
“You can design pieces on computer and (plasma cutter) cuts it out for you. It’s the kind of technology which could be used for mass production for even race cars,” he said.
In the end, it’ll be Vinson that gets in the cage and takes the car for competitive whirls.
“We’re insuring that it’s built to be extremely safe, and these kids will be right there as crew,” Vinson said. “There’s a lot of career opportunities in motorsports and I think this will provide outlets for our kids to pursue those career options.”
