TULSA---There were few treats and mostly tricks for the Muskogee Roughers on this Halloween weekend.
A speedy and talented Tulsa Washington offense gutted the Muskogee defense, and the Roughers were their own worst enemy on offense, committing six turnovers, as Class 6AII’s second-ranked Hornets eliminated the Roughers from their already-slim playoff hopes with a 54-21 win at S.E. Williams Stadium.
Washington’s junior quarterback Lathan Boone shredded Muskogee for seven touchdown passes and 331 yards as the Hornets put on a clinic on what yards after catch is all about. Almost all of Boone’s passes were swing or flat passes that turned into big plays on the feet of the receivers.
“Defensively we didn’t defend the perimeter well,” said Rougher head coach Travis Hill. “Our kids are not making good decisions out there and we as coaches have to force the issue more.”
Boone’s favorite receiver on the night was junior DJ McKinney, who caught three of Boone’s touchdown passes and had 119 yards in receptions.
Washington took the opening kickoff and drove 68-yards with Boone hitting wide receiver Micah Tease for the score. On Muskogee’s first possession of the game, running back Brandon Tolbert, who had 120 yards rushing on the night, fumbled and the Hornets quickly took advantage going 43 yards in five plays with Boone and Tease hooking up again.
After Muskogee went three-and-out on its next possession, Washington struck paydirt on one play as Boone and McKinney hooked up on a 55-yard pass and run and with three minutes still left in the first quarter as the Roughers found themselves down 20-0.
“We didn’t give ourselves a chance in the first half,” said Hill. “And I tell the kids when you get down three possessions or more, it’s awfully hard to get back.”
Muskogee did get on the board on the next possession as they drove 70-yards in seven plays with Tolbert bulldozing his way the final 21 yards for the score. The Hornets would add two more scores to make it 33-7 at intermission.
The third quarter saw Washington score a pair of touchdowns, while the Roughers stalled. with quarterback Jamarian Ficklin tossing a pair of interceptions. Muskogee scored early in the final quarter as Ficklin hit Isaiah Givens on a 53-yard catch and run and Washington followed with an 80-yard drive for their final score on Boone’s seventh TD pass.
The final Muskogee score would come on 43-yard jet sweep by Kennedy McGee with just over two minutes remaining.
The Hornets (8-1, 5-1) put 591 yards in offense scoring on eight of their 10 possessions while the Roughers tallied 395 yards of offense as they fell to 2-7 and 2-4 in District 6AII-2.
Muskogee will close out the season next week on Senior Night in what is scheduled to be the final high school game in the 83-year history of Indian Bowl as they host Ponca City.
TULSA WASHINGTON 54, MHS 21
MUSKOGEE 0 7 0 14 —21
T. WASHINGTON 20 13 14 7—54
Scoring summary
First quarter
Wash-Micah Tease 11 pass from Lathan Boone (conversion failed) 6:41
Wash-Tease 23 pass from Boone (Jackson Marsh kick) 4:55
Wash-DJ McKinney 55 pass from Boone (Marsh kick) 3:41
Musk- Brandon Tolbert 21 run (Skyleer Onebear kick) :27
Second quarter
Wash-McKinney 11 pass from Boone (kick failed) 9:41
Wash-McKinney 6 pass from Boone (Marsh kick) 6:51
Third quarter
Wash-Boone 26 run (Marsh kick) 5:15
Wash-McKinne 12 pass from Boone (Marsh kick) :00
Fourth quarter
Musk-Isaiah Given 53 pass from Jamarian Ficklin (Onebear kick) 10:24
Wash-Ryan Anderson 4 pass from Boone 6:03
Musk-Kennedy McGee 43 run (Onebear kick) 2:16
TEAM STATS
TWHS MHS
First Downs 22 14
Rushes-Yards 39-260 23-211
Passing Yards 331 184
Passes (C-A-I) 29-34-331-1 13-24-3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-3
Punts-Avg 2-36 2-18
Penalties-Yards 7-65 7-75
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Wash,Ethan Washington 16-78, Musk, Brandon Tolbert 14-120 (1 TD)
Passing: Wash, Lathan Boone 29-34-331 (7TD) Musk. Jamarian Ficklin 13-24-184
Receiving:Wash, DJ McKinney 8-119 (3TD), Musk, Isaiah Givens 4-75 (1TD)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.