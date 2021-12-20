The kickoff shape of Washington Football Team heading into Tuesday’s previously postponed game against Philadelphia is still anybody’s guess.
The team still has 16 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, including safety Kamren Curl. The team activated Matt Ioannidis today, but reportedly be placing Brandon Scherff on the reserve list, according to the Washington Post among other outlets.
Additionally, seven members of the coaching staff will miss tomorrow night’s game, although head coach Ron Rivera and his three coordinators are not on that list. The big names are defensive line coach Sam Mills, wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, running backs coach Randy Jordan, and defensive backs coach Chris Harris.
Neither of Washington’s quarterbacks on the covid list — Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen — were activated Monday, meaning it remains uncertain who will start against the Eagles. If neither comes off the list, Washington is likely to start journeyman Garrett Gilbert, who was with the Carolina Panthers with Rivera coaching there in 2017 and 2018, and elevate Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad as his backup. The team also could elevate Jordan Ta’amu if it wanted three passers available.
The deadline for Washington to activate any players on the list, is 4 p.m. Tuesday — three hours before kickoff.
On Monday, Washington also activated defensive end Montez Sweat (jaw) and right tackle Sam Cosmi (hip) from injured reserve and ruled out running back J.D. McKissic (neck) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring). The team listed top tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (illness) as questionable after he missed practice Sunday but was a full participant Monday.
Washington and Curl are scheduled to play at Dallas on Sunday.
