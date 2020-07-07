The Muskogee Running Club and Muskogee Parks Department present the 11th Annual Waterloop Trail Run at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
Deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. Friday. Cost for the 10K trail run is $35, the 5K trail $30 and the fun run is $20. Online signup is at https://runsignup.com/waterloop.
About Waterloop: The 5K and 10K trail runs provide challenging, scenic, and fun course that loops runners all through Honor Heights Park. Runners will also get cooled off by water fountains, hoses, and sprays. Hence the name "Waterloop." If you have never been a part of this run before please get signed up for this special summer event that has become a tradition for many Green Country area runners.
Social Distance Policy: This event will be carried out with public health in mind. The week of the event, policies will be determined and communicated to runners.
