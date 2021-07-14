Waterloop Trail Run
Saturday
10K top finishers
1. Cade Weatherton, Pocola, 48:20. 2. Fritz Moua, Weston, Wis., 48:20 (top female); 3. Nildo Aguilar, Broken Arrow, 53:17. 4. Landon Hutchins, Muskogee, 58:49. 5. Austine Blake, Muskogee, 1:00.11. 6. Jonathan Clark, Tulsa, 1:01.04. 7. Detlef Galbreath, Tulsa, 1:01.42. 8. Steven Sudduth, Chouteau, 1:02.58. 9. Merry McCoul, Denison, Texas, 1:03.06. 10. Joseph Culver, Fort Gibson, 1:04.12.
5K top finishers
1. Anthony Wrigley, Tahlequah, 21:21. 2. Micah Tumleson, Fort Gibson, 21:28. 3. Richard Wrigley, Tahlequah, 22:18. 4. Madix Swallley, Coweta, 24:31.5. Steven Hulett, Tulsa, 25:30. 6. April Shroff, Muskogee, 25:40 (top female); 7. Isaac Wrigley, Tahlequah, 25:56. 8. McKenna Auringer, Piedmont, 27:00. 9,. Tucker Friend, Tahlequah, 27:08. 10. James Hawkins, Bristow, 28:20.
