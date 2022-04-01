Rafe Watkins tenure at Warner was a short one,
Watkins has been hired as the head football coach at Prague, Watkins’ home town. Meanwhile, Warner has named John Williams, one of two assistants Watkins took with him after leaving Muskogee after the 2020 season, as his replacement.
Warner principal Brian Hummingbird confirmed both moves. Watkins did not immediately return a call, but Hummingbird said Watkins informed the school of his move spring break. The job wasn't posted on the Oklahoma Coaches Association job board until March 29.
His only team at Warner following seven seasons at Muskogee finished 9-2.
Williams worked for Watkins one season at Muskogee.
