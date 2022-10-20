With fellow offensive weapon Maddux Shelby out indefinitely with a thigh injury, Blaize Herriman ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Webbers Falls rolled to a 52-6 win over Porum on Thursday night in District B-5 action at Webbers.

Herriman’s scores were on runs of 71, 18  and 7, all in the first half. He then hit Caden Dishman on a 23-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.  He had four carries in all for 111 yards.

Ben Ward tossed a TD pass to Trysten Wilbourn covering 31 yards. Isaiah Terrell had an 8-yard run and Dakota Moore capped it with a 9-yard third quarter run.

Herriman was 7-of-14 for 104 yards passing. Moore had 52 yards rushing on six carries.

The Warriors moved to 6-2 overall, 2-1 in district. Porum is winless in district at 0-3 and 3-5 overall.

Shelby was injured two weeks ago against Dewar. Webbers picked up a forfeit win last week with Midway couldn’t field enough players.

A Seth Brown 12-yard run for Porum in the first half was the Panthers’ only score.

Webbers is at Caddo next week and Porum hosts Quinton.

