With fellow offensive weapon Maddux Shelby out indefinitely with a thigh injury, Blaize Herriman ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Webbers Falls rolled to a 52-6 win over Porum on Thursday night in District B-5 action at Webbers.
Herriman’s scores were on runs of 71, 18 and 7, all in the first half. He then hit Caden Dishman on a 23-yard scoring strike in the third quarter. He had four carries in all for 111 yards.
Ben Ward tossed a TD pass to Trysten Wilbourn covering 31 yards. Isaiah Terrell had an 8-yard run and Dakota Moore capped it with a 9-yard third quarter run.
Herriman was 7-of-14 for 104 yards passing. Moore had 52 yards rushing on six carries.
The Warriors moved to 6-2 overall, 2-1 in district. Porum is winless in district at 0-3 and 3-5 overall.
Shelby was injured two weeks ago against Dewar. Webbers picked up a forfeit win last week with Midway couldn’t field enough players.
A Seth Brown 12-yard run for Porum in the first half was the Panthers’ only score.
Webbers is at Caddo next week and Porum hosts Quinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.